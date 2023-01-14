scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Prithvi Shaw shares congratulatory messages after long-awaited India call-up

By News Bureau

Mumbai, Jan 14 (IANS) Prithvi Shaw, who responded with philosophical poetry after being ignored for the white-ball series against Sri Lanka, has now shared insta stories on people congratulating him for being picked for next week’s T20I series against New Zealand.

Mumbai batter Shaw returned to the national squad after a long gap on Friday, days after hitting a majestic 379 in a Ranji Trophy match against Assam, which is the second-highest score in the premiere domestic cricket competition behind Bhausaheb Nimbalkar’s 443 for Maharashtra against Kathiawar in Pune back in 1948-49.

Hardik Pandya will lead the side in the three-match T20I series against New Zealand with star batsmen Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer missing the T20I leg of the series. Shaw last played a match for India in July 2021.

“Proud of you champ @prithvishaw”, “Good luck my bro”, and “Congrats brother”, read the messages that Shaw received from friends and fans after BCCI announced the team for the New Zealand T20I series on Friday and shared on his Instagram handle.

This was in sharp contrast to his mood the snub by the selectors after the announcement of the squad for the Sri Lanka series. He responded by posting some poetry on his Instagram account, expressing his disappointment through Shayari.

It was an Instagram Reel that Shaw shared on his Story. It was a Shayari (poetry) from Uzair Hijazi; “Kisi ne muft me paa liya vo shakhs, jo mujhe har keemat pe chahiye tha” (Rough translation: The one I needed the most, someone got it for free).

–IANS

bsk

Previous article
'Elvis' star Austin Butler, director Baz Luhrmann honour Lisa Marie Presley
Next article
Jamie Lee Curtis to skip Critics Choice Awards after testing Covid positive
This May Also Interest You
News

Arijit lends his vocal prowess to the Bengali adaptation of 'Gaaye Ja'

Technology

Spotify back online after brief outage

Dialogues

FARZI Dialogues: Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon’s powerful dialogues will blow your mind

News

Tahir Raj Bhasin is all geared up for 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' Season 2

News

After 'Human' clocks in a year, Vipul Shah shares idea behind season 2

Technology

Voice automation startup Skit.ai lays off over 115 employees: Report

Sports

German icon Rudi Voller set to take care of national football team

Dialogues

Shehzada Dialogues: Kartik Aaryan’s funny action packed dialogues

News

Kim Kardashian ‘hates’ Kanye West’s new wife, shares cryptic quotes

News

Morgan Freeman joins Taylor Sheridan's CIA drama 'Lioness'

News

Jamie Lee Curtis to skip Critics Choice Awards after testing Covid positive

News

'Elvis' star Austin Butler, director Baz Luhrmann honour Lisa Marie Presley

Technology

Musk to reveal Twitter code as users unable to login via 3rd party apps

Technology

Vodafone plans hundreds of job cuts, biggest in 5 years: Report

Sports

Ignored for India Test tour, Adam Zampa looking forward to ODI World Cup

Sports

Serie A: Napoli hand Juventus 5-1 thrashing, remain on top

Technology

LG recalling 56,700 Smart TVs over serious tip over, entrapment risks

Technology

US, Japan sign pact at NASA HQ to explore deep space

News

Bigg Boss 16: After Abdu Rozik’s elimination, Shiv Thakare get emotional; Fans says they will miss ShiBdu bond

News

Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik to get eliminated; Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan can’t stop crying 

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US