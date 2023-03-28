scorecardresearch
Pumas name Argentine Mohamed as head coach

By News Bureau

Mexico City, March 28 (IANS) Argentine Antonio Mohamed has been appointed head coach of Mexico’s Pumas UNAM after agreeing to a contract that runs until June 2024, the Liga MX club said.

The 52-year-old replaces Rafael Puente Jr, who was sacked after a 2-0 home defeat to Pachuca on March 19, reports Xinhua.

“I am motivated by big challenges and for that reason I’m here,” Mohamed told reporters. “Everything was agreed to quickly. We hope to live up to the expectations of the club’s fans, who demand a lot.”

Mohamed has been out of work since parting ways with Brazil’s Atletico Mineiro last July.

His debut in the Pumas dugout will be a home fixture against Atletico San Luis on April 9.

–IANS

cs

