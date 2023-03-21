scorecardresearch
Rahim slams fastest century by a Bangladesh batter in ODIs as match is washed out

By News Bureau

Sylhet, March 20 (IANS) Rain resulted in a washout of the second ODI between Bangladesh and Ireland in Sylhet after Mushfiqur Rahim slammed the fastest century by a batter from the hosts in the format, which in turn propelled them to post their highest-ever ODI total in 349/6, breaking the record of 338 they set in the first match of the series on Saturday.

Rahim reached the landmark on the final ball of Bangladesh’s innings. His 60-ball hundred, laced with 14 fours and two sixes at a strike-rate of 166.66, was enough to better the previous best record of a 63-ball ton by Shakib Al Hasan, which came against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo in 2009.

Rahim’s hundred came from number after he walked in to bat in the 34th over of the innings. He also got to 7000 ODI runs, becoming the third Bangladesh batter after Shakib and Tamim Iqbal to reach the landmark. Rahim now has nine ODI centuries, standing equal with Shakib in a list led by Iqbal, who has 14 tons to his name.

Before Rahim’s blitzkrieg, Najmul Hossain Shanto made 73 off 77 balls and Towhid Hridoy slammed 49 off 34 balls, with Litton Das chipping in with 70 off 71 balls. Graham Hume was the pick of Ireland’s bowlers once again, taking three wickets in his ten overs for 58 runs as he continued an impressive start to his ODI career.

Matthew Humphreys, 20, also made his international debut, receiving his maiden cap from Ryan Eagleson before the start of play. While the players were off the field after Bangladesh’s innings got over, the rain came.

With a steady downpour continuing well into the night, there was no chance of Ireland getting their chase underway and the match was abandoned at 8:32 pm local time, well before the cut-off time. The final match of the series will take place on Thursday where a win would see Ireland draw the series, while Bangladesh will be itching to win the series.

Brief scores:

Bangladesh 349/6 in 50 overs (Mushfiqur Rahim 100 not out, Najmul Hossain Shanto 73, Graham Hume 3-58) against Ireland; Match abandoned due to rain

–IANS

nr/bsk

La Liga: Bottom of the table Elche sack coach Machin
Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 accounts for over 90% new Covid cases in US
