River Plate win 38th Argentine top flight title

By Agency News Desk

Buenos Aires (Argentina), July 16 (IANS) River Plate clinched Argentina’s Professional League Primera Division title with two match days to spare as they eased to a 3-1 home win over Estudiantes.

Lucas Beltran, Nicolas de la Cruz and Ezequiel Barco scored in the first half before Mauro Mendez pulled a goal back for the visitors in the 67th minute on Saturday night.

The result at the Monumental stadium leaves River with 57 points from 25 games, nine points ahead of second-placed Talleres Cordoba, a Xinhua report said.

The Buenos Aires giants are Argentina’s most successful team and now have 38 first-division titles, three more than eternal rivals Boca Juniors.

“All the credit goes to the players. This team represented the sentiment of our fans,” River Plate manager Martin Demichelis said after the match.

In other fixtures on Saturday, Platense drew 0-0 at Union Santa Fe, and Racing Club were held to a 1-1 home draw by Rosario Central.

