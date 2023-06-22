scorecardresearch
Robinson warned by match referee over Khawaja send-off in Ashes opener: Reports

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 22 (IANS) England seamer Ollie Robinson has reportedly received a warning rather than severe punishment for his aggressive send-off of Usman Khawaja during the opening Test at Edgbaston.

When Robinson dismissed Khawaja for 141 during Australia’s first innings, he gave a raucous send-off to the batter while celebrating, which involved some abusive words.

He later defended his reaction, describing it as part of “the theatre of the game.”

According to a report in the Sydney Morning Herald, sources close to the match officials claimed that the incident was considered a “borderline case”.

“It was felt to be an exaggerated celebration rather than a send-off,” the source told Syndey Morning Herald on condition of anonymity.

The report further said, match referee Andy Pycroft took no official action against Robinson and the International Cricket Council said it does not comment on t’e referee’s decisions.

However, Khawaja was unperturbed by what was apparently said to him by Robinson, claiming that he did not hear the bowler’s send-off at that moment.

The pair had a quiet exchange on the final day while Khawaja was batting, but the Australia opener said there was nothing in it.

“The other day, the crowd was so loud I had no idea. Today (Tuesday) there was nothing much in it. Just a bit of friendly banter. This game was played in pretty good spirits for most of it,” Khawaja said.

“It’s not just’about winning, it’s about how we win, which has changed a lot from past years I played cricket. I think the game was played in pre”ty good sp’rits. “There wasn’t’much in it. There’s no point in me talking about it,” he added.

–IANS

bc/bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
