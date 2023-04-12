scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

RoundGlass Punjab, Bengaluru FC eye maiden Super Cup win

By Agency News Desk

Kozhikode, April 12 (IANS) I-League 2022-23 champions RoundGlass Punjab FC will lock horns with Indian Super League 2022-23 finalists Bengaluru FC in their second game in Group A of the Super Cup, here at the EMS Corporation Stadium on Wednesday.

RoundGlass Punjab will go into the game on the back of a 3-1 defeat to Kerala Blasters in the opener. Currently, the Mohali-based franchise are bottom of Group A and will hope to get their first points on the board.

On the other hand, Bengaluru, who narrowly missed out on the ISL title, will be hungry to grab a piece of silverware to end the season. The Sunil Chhetri-led side were held to a draw by Sreenidi Deccan FC in the opener on April 8 and are in second place in Group B, behind leaders and arch-rivals Kerala Blasters.

Ahead of the match, RoundGlass Punjab Head Coach Staikos Vergetis spoke about the threat that Bengaluru FC will pose and how his team will cope with it. “Defensively, we will have to be very good in order to reduce the speed and quality of their key players,” he said.

He also expanded on the areas of improvement for his team after their defeat in their previous game. “I believe the team followed the tactical plan very well in the last game. The only thing we need to change is to avoid individual mistakes. These mistakes cost us the game against Kerala Blasters.”

Bengaluru Head Coach Simon Grayson focussed on the positives from their first game and discussed the way forward. “The way we played in the first 20 minutes, we could’ve got 2-3 more goals and made the job a lot easier,” he said.

–IANS

cs

Previous article
Monte Carlo Masters: Djokovic makes winning return to action, advances to round three
Next article
Aparshakti has a 'weird real-life' connection with his 'Jubilee' character
This May Also Interest You
Feature

Hindi film industry: The first quarter is dismal

Health & Lifestyle

UP reports 1st Covid death in 2023, 192 new cases

Technology

Pegasus-style spyware attack hit journalists, politicians via iPhone exploits

News

Olivia Wilde wants ex Jason Sudeikis to pay childcare costs, legal bill

News

Netflix dark comedy 'Beef' joins the race for Emmys

Review

Movie Review |’Jubilee’: An absorbing tale set against Hindi cinema’s early years

Sports

IPL 2023: All-round Krunal Pandya takes Lucknow to comfortable five-wicket win over SRH (Ld)

Sports

It was one of those special moments, all players came and lifted me: Kumble recalls his historic 10-wicket haul

News

Sneha Raikar: Nowadays, actors have so many resources which we never had

Health & Lifestyle

NLF fellowships for children's book creators announced

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC directs AIIMS to urgently import medicine for child with horseshoe kidney disorder

Sports

Legends League Cricket opens registration for players draft for the season starting Sept 2023

Technology

Legaltech platform CrimeCheck's server exposed, data leaked: Security researcher

Sports

Williamson to require surgery on injured knee, 'unlikely to be fit' for ODI World Cup

News

'The Crown' undergoes rewrite for Season 6 following Gillian Anderson's exit

Health & Lifestyle

Lack of Wuhan data disclosure by China is simply inexcusable: WHO

Technology

Railway Board Chairman inspects 'Kavach' system in Hyderabad

News

Aparshakti has a 'weird real-life' connection with his 'Jubilee' character

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US