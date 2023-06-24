scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Russian club Rubin Kazan signs Poland defender Rybus

By Agency News Desk

Warsaw, June 24 (IANS) Polish defender Maciej Rybus joined Rubin Kazan as a free agent, the Russian club announced on Saturday.

Last season, the 33-year-old, capped 66 times for his national team, was with Spartak Moscow. This Saturday, he inked a one-year contract with Rubin Kazan as a free agent, Xinhua reported.

“The first talks about the transfer started two weeks ago. I met with coach Rashhid Rakhimov, with whom I worked in Terek Grozny. I didn’t hesitate for a long time. I found an agreement with Spartak to terminate the contract,” Rybus was quoted as saying by Rubin’s official site.

Rybus has been competing in the Russian Premier League since 2017. In 2018, he claimed the championship title as a Lokomotiv Moscow player.

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Black comedy 'Harley Quinn' Season 4 set for July 27 release
Next article
Tom Cruise says 'MI 7' release is a 'beautiful moment' after filming issues
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Adani launches 'Jeetenge Hum' campaign for 2023 ODI Cricket World Cup

News

Why Titanic submarine loss 'doesn't seem tragic' to John Cusack

Health & Lifestyle

Depressed patients less likely to take their heart medications

News

‘Casino Royale’ director Martin Campbell says Henry Cavill was ‘too young’ to be James Bond

News

'Spy' trailer blends action, suspense and intrigue

News

Elton John does not want to perform residency shows in US

News

Tom Cruise says 'MI 7' release is a 'beautiful moment' after filming issues

News

Black comedy 'Harley Quinn' Season 4 set for July 27 release

News

Sandeep Modi, Vipul Amrutlal Shah on changing representation of LGBTQIA+ on screen

News

'Maitree' takes a six-month leap, Kunal Karan Kapoor to play antagonist

Sports

Mumbai City FC complete signing of Vinit Rai on permanent deal

News

Nicki Minaj's neighbours trying to get rid of her, felon husband

Health & Lifestyle

How our genes make us prone to allergies

Sports

Diksha tied second and one shot behind leader in Czech Ladies Open

Health & Lifestyle

Supermarket trolleys with ECG sensors can help prevent stroke risk: Study

Sports

Santos name Turra as head coach

News

Ashton Kutcher says he's the 'luckiest man alive' in ode to wife Mila Kunis

News

Emilia Clarke 'nearly' ran over Samuel L Jackson on 'Secret Invasion' sets

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US