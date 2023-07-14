scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Ruturaj Gaikwad to lead India men's team in Asian Games

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) Right-handed batter Ruturaj Gaikwad will lead the India men’s T20 team in the upcoming Asian Games, set to be held from September 19 to October 8 in Hangzhou, China.

The 15-member squad announced by the BCCI also include Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma, all of whom are uncapped in T20 cricket.

With the men’s ODI World Cup scheduled to begin in India on October 5, two days before the end of the Asian Games cricket competition, the selectors have named a second-string men’s side.

Only six players from the T20I squad for the Caribbean and USA tour — Jaiswal, Tilak, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar and Avesh Khan — have been picked in this squad for the Asian Games.

Notably, this is the first India call-up for Uttar Pradesh batter Rinku, who had a very successful IPL 2023 for Kolkata Knight Riders. On the other hand, Vidarbha and Punjab Kings finisher Jitesh also found a place in this squad after being left out for the T20Is against West Indies.

This is also an opportunity for allrounder Washington Sundar and Rahul Tripathi to prove their T20 chops again after they were also left out for the upcoming T20Is against West Indies.

A list of stand-by players has also been declared, which includes Yash Thakur, Sai Kishore, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Sai Sudarsan.

Notably, cricket has featured twice in the Asian Games before — in 2010 and 2014 — but India didn’t take part either time. As in the 2010 and 2014 editions, T20 will be the format of the cricket event in Hangzhou.

India men’s squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh (wk)

Stand-bys: Yash Thakur, R Sai Kishore, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, B Sai Sudarsan

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
1st Test, Day 3: India declare on 421/5 with 271-run lead against West Indies
Next article
Junior Boys National Boxing C'ships: Devang, Hemant shine as nine SSCB boxers reach final
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Junior Boys National Boxing C'ships: Devang, Hemant shine as nine SSCB boxers reach final

Sports

1st Test, Day 3: India declare on 421/5 with 271-run lead against West Indies

Sports

India announce women's T20 team for Asian Games; Titas Sadhu, Kanika Ahuja among new faces

News

IANS Review: 'The Trial': Kajol impresses in dauting task of matching up to original (IANS Rating: ***)

Sports

Tejaswin Shankar eyes strong performance at Asian Games after Asian Athletics C'ships bronze

Sports

'Definitely an issue for ICC at the moment': ICC Chairman Barclay on restarting women's cricket in Afghanistan

Sports

1st Test, Day 3: Jaiswal falls for 171 as India extend lead to 250 against West Indies at lunch

Sports

Wimbledon: Dominant Djokovic breezes into final with win over Sinner

News

Hugh Grant casting was key to adapting Oompa Loompa in 'Wonka': Paul King

Sports

IPL: Justin Langer replaces Andy Flower as head coach of Lucknow Super Giants (2nd ld)

Sports

Asian Athletics Championships: Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Parul clinch gold medals; Shaili claims silver

News

Margot Robbie reveals on-set secrets about 'Barbie' shoot

Sports

'Can say with finality that 2024 Men's T20 WC will be held in West Indies & USA': ICC CEO Geoff Allardice

Technology

Doctors advise people using aspartame not to panic

Technology

NASA, ESA congratulate India on Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft

Sports

IPL: Justin Langer replaces Andy Flower as head coach of Lucknow Super Giants (ld)

Sports

India's multi-format tour of South Africa to start on December 10

News

Woman arrested in connection with death of Robert De Niro’s grandson

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US