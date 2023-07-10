scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

SA20: Moeen Ali to play for Jo’burg Super Kings as teams announce players for 2024 season

By Agency News Desk

Johannesburg, July 6 (IANS) England’s off-spin all-rounder Moeen Ali will play for Jo’burg Super Kings in the 2024 edition of SA20 as the six teams announced their retained and pre-signed set of players ahead of the second edition of the league set to take place in January next year.

Last season, Ali turned out for the Sharjah Warriors in the inaugural edition of ILT20 as its dates clashed with that of SA20 this year. But now, as it stands, Ali will turn out for the Jo’burg team in SA20.

Jo’burg have retained the services of opener Faf du Plessis and pacer Gerald Coetzee spearheading their attack. Apart from Ali, Namibia all-rounder David Wiese, Afghanistan’s left-arm wrist spinner Zahir Khan and uncapped England batter Sam Cook, who was The Hundred’s Player of the Final last season, will join the franchise.

Defending champion Sunrisers Eastern Cape, have brought in England duo of left-handed batter Dawid Malan and left-arm spinner Liam Dawson, while retaining captain Aiden Markram and seam bowler Ottniel Baartman.

MI Cape Town have retained their skipper Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Dewald Brevis and Sam Curran, but have also secured the services of explosive England duo of Liam Livingstone and Tom Banton. Livingstone was part of MI Cape Town’s initial squad last season but did not feature due to picking up an injury ahead of the tournament.

Runners-up Pretoria Capitals have retained Proteas fast bowler Anrich Nortje, New Zealand international Jimmy Neesham and all-rounder Migael Pretorius.

Meanwhile, Paarl Royals have maintained their core with skipper David Miller, Corbin Bosch, England captain Jos Buttler and left-arm swing bowler Obed McCoy, who missed last year’s SA20 due to injury.

Durban’s Super Giants have held onto their dynamic opening duo of Quinton de Kock and West Indies’ Kyle Mayers, as well as England’s left-arm quick Reece Topley and South Africa spinner Prenelan Subrayen. They have acquired Sri Lanka top-order batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Afghanistan fast bowler Naveen Ul Haq.

For Season 2 of SA20, the salary cap has been increased to R39.1m per team. With the pre-signings being effectively closed and finalised, teams have time until July 31 to trade South African players, retain overseas players, and also buy out cricketers, under both South African and overseas cricketers. Post this, their remaining purse ahead of the Season 2 auction scheduled for late September will be determined.

Full list of SA20 pre-signed players:

Jo’burg Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Gerald Coetzee, Moeen Ali, David Wiese, Sam Cook, Zahir Khan

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Aiden Markram, Ottniel Baartman, Dawid Malan, Liam Dawson

MI Cape Town: Kagiso Rabada, Dewald Brevis, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Rashid Khan, Tom Banton

Pretoria Capitals: Migael Pretorius, Anrich Nortje, Jimmy Neesham

Paarl Royals: David Miller, Corbin Bosch, Jos Buttler, Obed McCoy

Durban’s Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, Prenelan Subrayen, Kyle Mayers, Naveen-ul-Haq, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Reece Topley

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Canada Open 2023: Sindhu, Lakshya advance to second round; Sai Praneeth bows out
Next article
Pawan Sehrawat reveals his captaincy style after leading India to Asian Kabaddi Championships title
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Roger Federer hopes former rival Rafael Nadal can retire 'on his own terms'

Sports

Pawan Sehrawat reveals his captaincy style after leading India to Asian Kabaddi Championships title

Sports

Pawan Sehrawat reveals his captaincy style after leading India to Asian Kabaddi Championships title

Sports

Canada Open 2023: Sindhu, Lakshya advance to second round; Sai Praneeth bows out

Sports

MLC franchises pick one domestic player each through a wildcard draft

Sports

Tamim Iqbal announces shock international retirement just three months before ODI World Cup

Sports

Mumbai City FC announce signing of Spanish defender Jose Luis Espinosa Arroyo

Sports

Chennaiyin FC sign promising goalkeeper Prateek, defender Sachu Siby for upcoming season

Sports

We are not a sporting nation. Missing bronze medal at Rio Olympics was very painful, says Sania Mirza

Sports

Hockey India distributes equipment worth over Rs 8cr to state member units, hockey academies

Sports

National 2W Racing C'ship: New generation of riders likely to push seniors hard in Round 2

Sports

One of the most cherished wickets was that of Maxwell: T. Natarajan

Sports

La Liga: Five things you may not know about new Barcelona star Inigo Martinez

Sports

Real Kabaddi Season 3 to kick start in September 2023

Sports

Zaka Ashraf appointed chairman of new PCB management committee

Sports

FIH Pro League: Indian men finish fourth as Spain beat Germany in final match of 2022-23 season

Sports

Paris Saint-Germain replace head coach Galtier with Luis Enrique

Sports

Wimbledon 2023: Djokovic, Swiatek reach third round; Tsitsipas outlasts Thiem to set up Murray clash

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US