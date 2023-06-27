scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

SAFF Championships 2023: Nepal manage a win at last; Pakistan end up without a point

By Agency News Desk

Bengaluru, June 27 (IANS) Nepal scored a late goal to beat Pakistan 1-0 in their last Group A match in the Bangabandhu SAFF Championship 2023, at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here on Tuesday.

Substitute Aashish Choudhary scored a goal in the 90th minute to seal victory for Nepal as they ended their campaign on a winning note.

While Nepal finished their campaign with three points from as many matches, Pakistan will be leaving home without a point in their kitty as they have already lost all their matches. India and Kuwait have already qualified for the semifinals from Group A.

The two sides were evenly matched from the beginning and produced some good football. In the 13th minute, Nepal had an opportunity to draw

first blood when Syed Abdullah Shah brought down Bimal Gharti Magar near the dangerous area. The reckless tackle earned Shah a yellow card too. However, the resultant free-kick, taken by Bimal, brazed over the bar.

On the other end, Pakistan came close to scoring in the 30th minute. Muhammad Umar Hayat set Alamgir Ali Khan Ghazi near the edge of the box, only for the latter to shoot it straight at Nepal goalkeeper Kiran Kumar Limbu.

Just before the break, Nepal had the best chance of the first half when the team produced a wonderful attacking move. An unmarked Ayush Ghalan received the ball in an advantageous position and saw the opportunity to pull the trigger. However, his grounded attempt was blocked by Pakistan goalkeeper Yousuf Ijaz Butt.

Following the restart, Nepal looked more dominant in the attack as they kept the ball moving in the rival half. At the hour mark, they once again found an opportunity when Nawayug Shrestha delivered a perfectly weighted pass to Manish Dangi. However, Dangi was denied by the Pakistan custodian in a one-on-one situation.

Nepal continued to charge forward from both flanks, forcing the Pakistan defenders to play on the back foot.

Finally, in the 80th minute, Vincenzo Alberto Annese-coached side earned the prize for their relentless effort in the attack. Laken Limbu set up substitute Aashish Choudhary just outside the box and the forward managed to beat the goalkeeper on the near post to make it 1-0.

In the additional time, Laken Limbu had the chance to extend the lead for Nepal, but his weak shot was saved by Yousuf Ijaz Butt.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Shooting Selection Trials: Bhavesh wins Rapid Fire Pistol, Ramita triumphs in Air Rifle
Next article
Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones starrer ‘Unplugged in Mumbai’ by Shailendra Singh, officially selected at Los Angeles Short Film Festival
This May Also Interest You
News

Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones starrer ‘Unplugged in Mumbai’ by Shailendra Singh, officially selected at Los Angeles Short Film Festival

Sports

Shooting Selection Trials: Bhavesh wins Rapid Fire Pistol, Ramita triumphs in Air Rifle

News

Harrison Ford shares Indiana Jones' weakness ravaged by time

Sports

Tennis: Ons Jabeur sweeps into second round of Eastbourne International

Sports

Elorda Cup 2023: Boxer Ankit Narwal loses opener, bows out in Astana

Sports

Global Chess League: Sara Khadem joins Triveni Continental Kings as replacement player

Technology

Why astronauts develop skin rashes, viral infections in space

Sports

Defending champion Kvitova and Krejcikova withdraw from Eastbourne

Sports

Youth Women's National Boxing: Two-time Asian Junior champ Nikita Chand starts on winning note

News

Cast of 'Doosri Maa' celebrates 200-episode milestone

Sports

This World Cup is going to be very competitive, says Rohit Sharma

Technology

ESA’s mission to probe universe's dark mysteries to fly on Saturday

Sports

Ashes 2023: Chris Gaffaney set to reach 50-Test milestone at Lord’s

Sports

India’s 11-year-old Hamza takes second place in Asia’s prestigious X30 Championship in Sepang

News

Aaliya Siddiqui to be evicted from ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2'

News

Munawar Faruqui shares Eid plans, says it’s gonna be a low-key celebration

Sports

Experienced Australia pumped up to take on India in World Cup opener

Technology

Google introduces new quick action to easily access features in Meet on web

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US