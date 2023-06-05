scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Sakshi, Bajrang rejoin duties in Railways, refute claims of withdrawing from protest (Ld)

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 5 (IANS) Top wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat have resumed their duties in the Railways, following their eviction from Jantar Mantar on May 28, sources said.

As per reports, records from the Northern Railways headquarters show Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik joined her Baroda House office here on May 31, a day after the trio stopped short of immersing their international medals in the Ganga.

On Monday, Sakshi confirmed the news. She meanwhile, denied rumours that she has withdrawn from the agitation.

“The news is completely wrong. None of us has backed down. We will continue our fight for justice and meanwhile, I am fulfilling my responsibility in Railways,” she said.

Bajrang Punia too echoed Sakshi’s words and denied the reports of wrestlers withdrawing from the protest and said their fight will be continued till justice is served.

“The news of withdrawing the movement is just a rumour. This news is being spread to harm us. We have neither retreated nor have we withdrawn the movement… The fight will continue till justice is served,” Punia tweeted.

Sakshi’s husband Satyawrat Kadian also cleared the air and said the protesting wrestlers have not come to any agreement nor withdrawn from the agitation.

Earlier, Bajrang, Sakshi and Vinesh Phogat met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence on Saturday, to discuss the matter related to their protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

“They shared their concern with the Home Minister. The meeting was long and he listened to everything. But ‘koi decision nahi hua abhi tak (no decision has been reached so far)’,” a source close to the wrestlers told IANS.

“There is news over the last two to three days that we have reached an agreement. I deny all such news. We have not come to any agreement nor withdrawn from the agitation,” Kadian told reporters on Monday.

Bajrang, Sakshi and Vinesh are leading the protest by the wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in Delhi since April accusing the sidelined president of the WFI, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment against many wrestlers including a minor.

The protesting wrestlers were manhandled and detained by Delhi Police and their arrangements at the protest site were dismantled.

The wrestlers had gone to Haridwar claiming that they want to drop their medals in the river Ganga. With many people requesting them, they decided to hand over the medals to the farmers’ leaders to take a call.

The wrestlers will soon take a call on where to resume their protest.

–IANS

bc/bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'Grant 'Make in India' policy benefit in tender': Antivirus developer's plea in Delhi HC
This May Also Interest You
Technology

'Grant 'Make in India' policy benefit in tender': Antivirus developer's plea in Delhi HC

Health & Lifestyle

Indian nurses hoping to work in Ireland stuck in visa 'logjam': Report

Technology

Scientists find new type of cosmic threads in Milky Way

News

Hansal Mehta shares his 'cardinal rule' while crafting characters

News

'Starstruck' Amey Wagh calls Arshad Warsi a 'chameleon'

Sports

French Open: 'Clash we've been all waiting for', says Tsitsipas on quarterfinal showdown with Alcaraz

Sports

Vernacular gaming platform Winzo preparing to launch in Brazil

News

Steven Caple Jr on inclusivity in Hollywood: 'It opens the door more'

Technology

Android 14 may include advanced memory protection feature

Technology

Nearly 4K people lost their jobs in US due to AI in May: Report

News

Harman Baweja was 'genuinely reluctant' to do the part in 'Scoop'

News

Kangana sports a 'saggi phool': 'Even Indians don't know about their heritage'

News

Akshay Kumar greeted with loud cheers in Delhi's Jama Masjid area

News

Ridhi Dogra, Barun Sobti's ideas of love clash in 'Badtameez Dil' trailer

News

Gufi Paintal created an identity with just one character: Raza Murad

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out new calling button on iOS beta

Technology

Microsoft to require SMB signing by default in Windows 11

News

'Gumraah' actress Chahat Vig to make web debut with 'Rafuchakkar'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US