scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

San Lorenzo reach Copa Sudamericana knockout stage

By Agency News Desk

Buenos Aires, June 28 (IANS) Paraguayan forward Adam Bareiro scored twice as San Lorenzo came from behind to advance to the Copa Sudamericana knockout stage with a 4-1 home win over Estudiantes Merida.

The Venezuelan outfit took the lead in the third minute when Luis Arenas capitalized on a defensive error to slide a first-time effort past goalkeeper Beycker Velasquez on Tuesday, Xinhua reported.

Adam Bareiro scored either side of halftime to hand San Lorenzo the advantage before goals from Malcolm Braida and Nahuel Barrios put the victory beyond doubt for the Argentine side.

The result left San Lorenzo second in Group H with eight points from six matches, ahead of third-placed Palestino on goal difference. Estudiantes Merida finished last in the group with just three points from six games.

Earlier, Fortaleza secured a 2-1 win at Palestino to finish top of the group, seven points clear of San Lorenzo.

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Kangana, Sandeep Singh come together for unnamed mega-budget film for 2024
Next article
WhatsApp Pink scam on rise, Mumbai Police issues red alert for Android users
This May Also Interest You
Technology

ChatGPT on iOS now features Bing integration for Plus users

Sports

Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe in driving seat as ODI World Cup Qualifiers move into Super Six

Technology

WhatsApp Pink scam on rise, Mumbai Police issues red alert for Android users

News

Kangana, Sandeep Singh come together for unnamed mega-budget film for 2024

News

Boy George's showbiz firm goes bust with $1.2 mn debts

News

'Maya Bazaar For Sale Today' is a satire on modern Indian family

News

Samuel L Jackson says ‘Secret Invasion’ focuses on Nick Fury’s growing age

Sports

ODI World Cup Qualifiers: Fixtures confirmed for exciting Super Six Stage

News

J Trix, Ikka's ‘Gundagardi’ showcases evolution, diversity of Indian hip-hop

News

A Jason Bourne fan, Nikhil gets a taste of acting in a spy thriller

Sports

Sr women's football nationals: Tamil Nadu, Haryana cross swords in final

Sports

Special Olympics Bharat honours World Games medallists in a grand ceremony

Sports

Jr Women's hockey nationals: Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh make winning start

News

Know why Mouni Roy feels humbled

Sports

SAFF Championship: Late own goal after Chhetri stunner spoils India's party as Kuwait draw 1-1

Sports

Global Chess League: Gulf Titans stun Ganges Grandmasters; Mumba Masters score an important win

News

Why Sharib Hashmi ‘begged’ for a role in this film?

Sports

ODI World Cup qualifiers: Sri Lanka remain perfect in group stage with win over Scotland

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US