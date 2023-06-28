San Lorenzo reach Copa Sudamericana knockout stage

Buenos Aires, June 28 (IANS) Paraguayan forward Adam Bareiro scored twice as San Lorenzo came from behind to advance to the Copa Sudamericana knockout stage with a 4-1 home win over Estudiantes Merida.

The Venezuelan outfit took the lead in the third minute when Luis Arenas capitalized on a defensive error to slide a first-time effort past goalkeeper Beycker Velasquez on Tuesday, Xinhua reported.

Adam Bareiro scored either side of halftime to hand San Lorenzo the advantage before goals from Malcolm Braida and Nahuel Barrios put the victory beyond doubt for the Argentine side.

The result left San Lorenzo second in Group H with eight points from six matches, ahead of third-placed Palestino on goal difference. Estudiantes Merida finished last in the group with just three points from six games.

Earlier, Fortaleza secured a 2-1 win at Palestino to finish top of the group, seven points clear of San Lorenzo.

–IANS

ak/