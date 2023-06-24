scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Santos name Turra as head coach

By Agency News Desk

Rio De Janeiro, June 24 (IANS) Paulo Turra has been named head coach of Santos for the rest of the Brazilian Serie A season, the club said.

The 49-year-old replaces Odair Hellmann, who was sacked on Thursday following a poor run of results, reports Xinhua.

Turra’s only previous senior coaching role was a spell in charge of Athletico Paranaense, whom he guided to 25 wins, four draws and seven defeats before parting ways with the Curitiba club earlier this month.

Santos are currently 13th in the Brazilian Serie A standings with just three wins from 11 games so far.

The eight-time Brazilian top-flight champions will be aiming to end a nine-game winless run across all competitions when they host Flamengo on Saturday.

–IANS

cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Ashton Kutcher says he's the 'luckiest man alive' in ode to wife Mila Kunis
Next article
Supermarket trolleys with ECG sensors can help prevent stroke risk: Study
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Supermarket trolleys with ECG sensors can help prevent stroke risk: Study

News

Ashton Kutcher says he's the 'luckiest man alive' in ode to wife Mila Kunis

News

Emilia Clarke 'nearly' ran over Samuel L Jackson on 'Secret Invasion' sets

News

Cate Blanchett surprises crowd at Glastonbury fest in a 'super special treat'

News

S S Rajamouli: I always wanted to do a globe-trotting film like Indiana Jones

News

Vijay Varma's Kyrgyzstan schedule wrap post eclipsed as fans ask about Tamannaah

Health & Lifestyle

Study links postpartum depression with adolescent stress

Health & Lifestyle

New drug can reduce bacteria's ability to develop antibiotic resistance

News

Arjun Kanungo, Shirley Setia team up for new album 'Industry 2'

News

Abeer Singh Godhwani on headlining 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'

News

'India's Best Dancer 3': Kumar Sanu recounts when he sang in hotels for money

News

Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' has an 'Avengers: Endgame' connection

News

Shannon K spills the beans on her 'Hindi-Vindi' character

News

Billie Eilish opens up about being left 'hurt' by cruel body-shaming critics

News

Two female stars join 'Squid Game' season 2

Technology

Canada launches probe into Titan submersible implosion that killed 5

Technology

VoiceBot SaaS product SuperBot disrupting client queries handling for education institutes

News

'Secret Invasion' dives deeper into Nick Fury's character and his lost edge

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US