scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Scott Boland will definitely play in the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston, says Aaron Finch

By Agency News Desk

London, June 12 (IANS) Former Australia white-ball skipper Aaron Finch believes seamer Scott Boland is a certainty to play the first Ashes Test at the Edgbaston from Friday, citing his superb performance in the recently-concluded World Test Championship Final.

Boland played a key role in Australia bowling out India for 234 on day five at The Oval, taking Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja out in quick succession to set the base for a 209-run victory, as the seamer took five wickets overall in the match. He was selected in the WTC final playing eleven over Michael Neser with Josh Hazlewood unavailable due to injuries.

With little clarity on Hazlewood’s availability for the Edgbaston Test, Finch thinks Boland is a certainty for the highly-anticipated Ashes opener. “He was outstanding, I think he’s well and truly sewn up that third quick spot in the first Test.”

“I’m not sure of Josh Hazlewood’s injury return I guess, he’s had a couple of niggles that keep hanging around for him, so Scott Boland will definitely (play at Edgbaston),” he was quoted as saying by SEN Radio.

Finch, the 2021 Men’s T20 World Cup winning captain, also credited a first-innings partnership of 285 runs between Steve Smith (121) and Travis Head (163) on day one’s play as the main reason for Australia clinching the coveted mace.

“What an achievement to be crowned World Test Champions. I think Travis Head and Steve Smith’s partnership was the difference in the game, but that’s just something Steve Smith does. When he turns up to England he seems to walk out and get 100s at will. It was a brilliant performance and I’m very happy for the team.”

India captain Rohit Sharma called for the WTC final to be decided in a three-match series. But Finch disagrees with his view. “I think it’s just the reality of the scheduling and the time constraints on fixtures at the moment.”

“I’ve got no issues with it, I think if it’s drawn out over three Tests, what happens if a team gets annihilated? It becomes a bit of a waste of time. We all play sport for the wins and the losses… I don’t have any issue with it at all.”

–IANS

nr/cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Ex-Samsung executive indicted for stealing trade secrets to build chip plant in China
Next article
Celebrity nutritionist Anisha V Ranjan: Healthy eating is not about extreme diets or deprivation
This May Also Interest You
Technology

US-based Tivoli Audio partners Alphatec to empower its business in India

Technology

Hyundai to utilise $5.9 bn in overseas operations' money for EV investments

Health & Lifestyle

Celebrity nutritionist Anisha V Ranjan: Healthy eating is not about extreme diets or deprivation

Technology

Ex-Samsung executive indicted for stealing trade secrets to build chip plant in China

News

‘Highway Love’ featuring Ritvik Sahore and Gayatri Bhardwaj trailer unveiled

News

Avatar: Uncover the enchanting secrets in the world of Pandora

Health & Lifestyle

BioNTech faces hundreds of lawsuits in Germany over Covid vax side effects

Sports

'We'll look to form the strongest side in the LPL auction', says Pakistan's Babar Azam

News

Netizens upset as Ranbir Kapoor’s fight scene from Animal teaser is copied from South Korean movie Oldboy

News

Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ to release directly on OTT on this date

News

'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.3' surpasses $800 million at global box office

Sports

India, Australia fined for slow over-rates in WTC Final; Gill sanctioned for criticising umpires' decision

Technology

Gizmore launches new smartwatch with Ultra HD Curve display at Rs 1,299

Fashion and Lifestyle

Alaya F Looks Smoking Hot in a black saree

Technology

Windows 11 gets new app privacy settings, glanceable VPN feature & more

News

'Gadar 2' teaser shows the return of the legend of Tara Singh

Fashion and Lifestyle

Shah Rukh Khan greets fans at Mannat in a white sweatshirt

Lyrics

Baarish Aayi Hai Song Lyrics starring Ankit Gupta and Shivangi Joshi

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US