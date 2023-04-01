scorecardresearch
Serbia smashes Bosnia in closing game of ice hockey Women's World Championship Division 3

By News Bureau

Jerusalem, April 1 (IANS) Serbia defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) 11-0 in the Ice Hockey Women’s World Championship in Division III Group B.

Serbia won the three-team tournament held in the Israeli village of Tenuvot and qualified for Group A with a perfect 4-0 win-loss record. Israel and BiH finished with a 1-3 record each, reports Xinhua.

Serbia, who beat Bosnia 12-1 in the previous game between the two in the tournament, did not face difficulties to win by the same margin in the second game as well.

Valentina Vrhoci scored a four-goal haul, while Iva Ivanov added two more. Petra Gladic, Jovana Popov, Jana Radovic, Hanna Rac Sabo and Sara Stantic scored one goal each.

–IANS

cs

