Serie A: Leaders Botafogo rout Coritiba to stay 12 points clear

Rio de Janeiro, July 31 (IANS) Gustavo Sauer netted two goals and set up another as leaders Botafogo cruised to a 4-1 home victory over Coritiba in Brazil’s Serie A championship, here. Sauer opened the scoring by rifling a 20-yard shot into the bottom left corner but Bruno Gomes equalized with a long-range effort after Diogo Oliveira’s headed pass on Sunday.

Tiquinho Soares continued his prolific scoring form by heading home after Sauer’s delivery from a corner and the latter extended the hosts’ lead with a cool finish from 12 yards following Victor Sa’s pass, a Xinhua report said.

Sa was again the provider as he delivered an inch-perfect cross for Soares to head home Botafogo’s fourth goal.

The result at Rio de Janeiro’s Olympic stadium means Botafogo maintain their 12-point lead over second-placed Flamengo while Coritiba are 18th in the 20-team standings.

In other Brazilian top-flight fixtures on Sunday, Gremio drew 1-1 at Goias, Palmeiras won 4-1 at America Mineiro and Sao Paulo were held to a goalless home draw with Bahia.

–IANS

ak/