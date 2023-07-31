scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Serie A: Leaders Botafogo rout Coritiba to stay 12 points clear

By Agency News Desk
Leaders Botafogo rout Coritiba to stay 12 points clear
Leaders Botafogo rout Coritiba to stay 12 points clear

Rio de Janeiro, July 31 (IANS) Gustavo Sauer netted two goals and set up another as leaders Botafogo cruised to a 4-1 home victory over Coritiba in Brazil’s Serie A championship, here. Sauer opened the scoring by rifling a 20-yard shot into the bottom left corner but Bruno Gomes equalized with a long-range effort after Diogo Oliveira’s headed pass on Sunday.

Tiquinho Soares continued his prolific scoring form by heading home after Sauer’s delivery from a corner and the latter extended the hosts’ lead with a cool finish from 12 yards following Victor Sa’s pass, a Xinhua report said.

Sa was again the provider as he delivered an inch-perfect cross for Soares to head home Botafogo’s fourth goal.

The result at Rio de Janeiro’s Olympic stadium means Botafogo maintain their 12-point lead over second-placed Flamengo while Coritiba are 18th in the 20-team standings.

In other Brazilian top-flight fixtures on Sunday, Gremio drew 1-1 at Goias, Palmeiras won 4-1 at America Mineiro and Sao Paulo were held to a goalless home draw with Bahia.

–IANS

ak/

4
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
X replaces Twitter bird on Android, iOS
Next article
Defending Champions Korea, Japan arrive in Chennai for Asian Champions Trophy 2023
This May Also Interest You
Sports

New Zealand govt congratulates national team after FIFA Women's World Cup

Technology

Persistent launches suite of Google Cloud-powered Generative AI solutions

Sports

Defending Champions Korea, Japan arrive in Chennai for Asian Champions Trophy 2023

Technology

X replaces Twitter bird on Android, iOS

Technology

US investment firm Fidelity devalues holding in Indian SaaS company Gupshup

Technology

HP India introduces new range of printers for businesses

Technology

6 in 10 Indians do mobile banking to just check account balance: Report

Technology

Aiming over 50% share in super-premium Indian market with new foldables: Samsung's TM Roh

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out new interface for action sheets on iOS

Sports

Ashes 2023: England are still slight favourites as day-five Oval pitch does turn, says Nasser Hussain

Technology

Videotex captures 85% market share of webOS Hub TVs in India

Sports

Tony Gustavsson: Hosts Australia facing ‘crossroads’ in crucial Women’s World Cup clash

Sports

Taylor Fritz beats Aleksandar Vukic to win Atlanta Open

Technology

Cyber-security firm Kape Technologies lays off nearly 200 employees

Sports

Global T20 Canada: Montreal Tigers register 23-run win over Toronto Nationals

Technology

Samsung may launch Galaxy Ring in 2024

Technology

iPhone 15 Pro to come with titanium frame, slimmer bezels & price increase: Report

Sports

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek wins Warsaw Open

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US