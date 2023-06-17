scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Shakib Al Hasan returns to Bangladesh squad for Afghanistan ODIs; Naim, Afif also included

By Agency News Desk

Dhaka, June 17 (IANS) Star Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan on Saturday made a return to the ODI squad for the upcoming home series against Afghanistan, set to begin from July 5.

Shakib had missed the one-off Test against Afghanistan, which Bangladesh won by 546 runs, due to a finger injury sustained during the ODI series against Ireland at Chelmsford in May.

Mohammad Naim and Afif Hossain have also been included for the ODI series under Tamim Iqbal’s leadership, as has pacer Taskin Ahmed, who missed the ODIs against Ireland due to side strain. Yasir Ali, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury and Rony Talukdar have been left out for the series against Afghanistan to accommodate the trio of Naim, Hossain and Taskin.

Naim was the leading run-getter in the Dhaka Premier League, the list A tournament of the country, scoring 932 runs in 16 matches at an average of 71.69, paving the way for his return to the ODI team after two years.

On the other hand, Afif scored 550 runs in 15 games at an average of 55 and even captained Bangladesh A in two out of three four-day games against West Indies A. Bangladesh will play all the day-night ODI matches against Afghanistan at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on July 5, 8 and 11. It will be followed by two T20Is between the two teams in Sylhet on July 14 and 16.

Bangladesh squad: Tamim Iqbal (c), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Naim Sheikh

Schedule for the Bangladesh-Afghanistan ODI series:

First ODI, July 5, Chattogram

Second ODI, July 8, Chattogram

Third ODI, July 11, Chattogram

–IANS

nr/ak

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Ban military-style Chinese game Undawn in India: NGO to IT Ministry
Next article
Mahira Sharma to play Delhi girl in debut web series 'Bajao'
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Indonesia Open: Satwiksairaj/Chirag Shetty seal maiden entry into final of BWF Super 1000 event

Health & Lifestyle

Endometriosis may be caused by bacterial infections: Study

Health & Lifestyle

'Painless' radiotherapy a hope for prostate cancer patients: Doctors

News

Ajay Jadeja to be seen as contestant in 'Bigg Boss OTT' Season 2

News

Sudhanshu Rai to feature in new sci-fi thriller flick set in Indian heartland

News

Mahira Sharma to play Delhi girl in debut web series 'Bajao'

Technology

Ban military-style Chinese game Undawn in India: NGO to IT Ministry

Sports

Spain seek Nations League triumph to consolidate De la Fuente as coach

Sports

No opposition can be taken lightly at ODI World Cup Qualifiers: Dasun Shanaka

News

Netizens outraged over 'jalegi tere baap ki' dialogue in 'Adipurush'

Sports

Striker Arkadiusz Milik determined to stay in Juventus

News

Kourtney Kardashian is expecting her first baby with husband Travis Barker

Sports

ODI WC Qualifiers: Impact players can win us a game at any stage of tournament, says WI skipper Shai Hope

News

Mukesh Chhabra reveals funny tale of his 'dance-only role' in 'Gangs of Wasseypur'

Sports

Bangladesh register historic 546-run win over Afghanistan in Dhaka Test

Sports

'Suno Draupadi…': Vinesh Phogat shares famous poem, seeks justice for wrestlers

Health & Lifestyle

Testosterone-replacement therapy not for athletes, bodybuilders: Study

News

'Exploring various avenues,' Rajniesh Duggall to headline 'VideoCam Scam'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US