Shakib Al Hasan returns to Bangladesh squad for Afghanistan ODIs; Naim, Afif also included

Dhaka, June 17 (IANS) Star Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan on Saturday made a return to the ODI squad for the upcoming home series against Afghanistan, set to begin from July 5.

Shakib had missed the one-off Test against Afghanistan, which Bangladesh won by 546 runs, due to a finger injury sustained during the ODI series against Ireland at Chelmsford in May.

Mohammad Naim and Afif Hossain have also been included for the ODI series under Tamim Iqbal’s leadership, as has pacer Taskin Ahmed, who missed the ODIs against Ireland due to side strain. Yasir Ali, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury and Rony Talukdar have been left out for the series against Afghanistan to accommodate the trio of Naim, Hossain and Taskin.

Naim was the leading run-getter in the Dhaka Premier League, the list A tournament of the country, scoring 932 runs in 16 matches at an average of 71.69, paving the way for his return to the ODI team after two years.

On the other hand, Afif scored 550 runs in 15 games at an average of 55 and even captained Bangladesh A in two out of three four-day games against West Indies A. Bangladesh will play all the day-night ODI matches against Afghanistan at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on July 5, 8 and 11. It will be followed by two T20Is between the two teams in Sylhet on July 14 and 16.

Bangladesh squad: Tamim Iqbal (c), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Naim Sheikh

Schedule for the Bangladesh-Afghanistan ODI series:

First ODI, July 5, Chattogram

Second ODI, July 8, Chattogram

Third ODI, July 11, Chattogram

–IANS

nr/ak