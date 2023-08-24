Sheikh Saud Ali Al Thani elected as new FIBA president

Geneva, Aug 24 (IANS) Sheikh Saud Ali Al Thani has been elected as the new president of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), taking over from Hamane Niang, as announced by the world basketball governing body at the FIBA Congress in Manila.

“It is a great honor to take over this responsibility: for me, for my country of Qatar, and for our continent of Asia. I now represent the interests of all 212 National Federations across all five Regions,” Thani said in a FIBA statement.

Thani secured a unanimous election at the Congress, and the members of the Central Board for the 2023-2027 cycle were also introduced, Xinhua reports.

He has served as the President of FIBA Asia since 2002 and was appointed as FIBA vice president in 2019.

The new Central Board is scheduled to convene for its inaugural meeting on September 9 in Manila, coinciding with the final week of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023.

–IANS

bc