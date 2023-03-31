scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Shooting: Shahu, Shiva make the cut for the upcoming Baku World Cup

By News Bureau

New Delhi, March 31 (IANS) The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), the governing body for the Olympic sport of shooting, has announced a 22-member Indian squad for the upcoming International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol, to be held in Baku, Azerbaijan, from May 08- May 15.

This would be the year’s fourth ISSF World Cup stage after the third was successfully concluded recently in Bhopal. The fourth will be held from April 11 in Lima, Peru, where India has chosen not to participate.

Shahu Tushar Mane in the men’s 10m Air Rifle and Shiva Narwal in the men’s 10m Air Pistol are the two new names in the squad from the Bhopal World Cup, the NRAI said in a release on Friday.

Shahu, after posting a solid 630.7 in Bhopal when playing for ranking points only, replaced Divyansh Singh Panwar in the top three when the latest rankings were revealed.

Shiva Narwal also posted a score of 585 in Bhopal while playing for ranking points, which was incidentally also the top qualifying score in the event. He replaces Sumit Raman in the squad.

In another slight change, Esha Singh replaced Manu Bhaker in the women’s 10m Air Pistol event, also doubling up in the women’s 25m pistol. Bhopal bronze medallist Manu will only shoot the 25m event in Baku.

All Rifle and Pistol shooters are now preparing for the national selection trials coming up in Bhopal in two weeks.

–IANS

bsk

Previous article
3rd T20I: Paul Stirling, Matthew Humphreys guide Ireland to 7-wicket victory over Bangladesh
Next article
Wimbledon allows Russian and Belarusian players to compete as 'neutral athletes'
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Wimbledon allows Russian and Belarusian players to compete as 'neutral athletes'

Sports

3rd T20I: Paul Stirling, Matthew Humphreys guide Ireland to 7-wicket victory over Bangladesh

News

Disney’s Sci-Fi adventure ‘Crater’ release announced

Sports

Got a lot of encouragement for future: Boxer Preeti Pawar finds a silver lining in maiden World Championships outing

Sports

Former England captain Michael Vaughan cleared of racism charges

News

Esha takes Suniel Shetty's help for 'Hunter: Tootega Nahi Todega' stunts

News

Abhishek Nigam, Sayantani bond on the sets of 'Alibaba – Ek Andaaz 2'

News

Premium ABS-CBN dramas now streaming on MX Player

News

'Tomdaya' in Mumbai: Tom Holland, Zendaya arrive for NMACC opening

News

Guneet Monga's 'Gutar Gu' is all about teenage love and its complications

Sports

CLOSE-IN: The curtain rises for Indian Premier League 2023 (IANS column)

Sports

PCB denies talk of neutral venue for ODI World Cup 2023, confirms hosting India's matches in Asia Cup at neutral venue under discussion

News

Pooja Dey talks about being typecast in entertainment industry

News

Suniel Shetty says Bollywood helps Indian diaspora stay connected with their roots

News

Dior Fall 2023: Sonam Kapoor’s desi touch to her chic Dior outfit

News

After being offered to play protagonist, Aditi Shetty played negative lead in 'Dharmapatni'

Sports

Sri Lanka miss out on direct Cricket World Cup qualification after New Zealand loss

Sports

IPL 2023: Abhishek Porel and Sandeep Warrier named as replacements for Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US