Shooting World Championship: Adarsh misses quota for Paris by the narrowest of margins

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 22 (IANS) India’s Adarsh Singh finished ninth in the Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol at the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Championship (All Events) in Baku, Azerbaijan, missing a Paris Olympics quota by the narrowest of margins.

Adarsh shot 583 in the qualification stage, the same as Denys Kushnirov of Ukraine who bagged the sixth and last spot in the final, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) informed in a release here on Tuesday.

However, as things stood the fourth and final Paris quota available in the event went to Estonia’s Peeter Olesk, who also shot a 583, but finished one spot ahead of Adarsh on countback. The other quotas in the event went to China, Japan and Ukraine respectively.

Among the other Indians in the fray in the event, Vijayveer Sidhu shot 577 to finish in the 25th spot in the 76-strong field while Anish shot 575 to finish in 32nd position.

India is still third on the medal tally with four gold and three bronze medals behind powerhouses China and the USA. A total of 26 of the 101 participating nations have won medals so far in this event. India has also picked up three Paris Olympic quotas from the championship taking their overall quota haul to six.

The final Olympic event, the Men’s and Women’s Trap Shooting competitions begin on Wednesday with both the finals scheduled on Thursday.

