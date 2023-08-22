scorecardresearch
Shubman Gill bags three awards, SKY named T20 Player of the Year; Deepti Sharma is best women player

Mumbai, Aug 21 (IANS) India’s Shubman Gill was on Monday named winner of the Men’s International Cricket of the Year award in the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards handed out here amidst much fanfare.

Besides being named the Men’s International Cricketer of the Year, Shuban Gill was also named the CEAT Men’s International Batter of the Year and the also the ODI Batter of the Year as the young Indian opener dominated the show thanks to his scintillating batting in the last 12 months.

On being bestowed with the award, he said, “I’m honoured to be selected as the recipient of the coveted CEAT Men’s International Cricketer of the Year. As a cricketer, it’s always about pushing boundaries, facing challenges head-on, and constantly improving to reach new heights. This recognition reinforces the parallel between our commitment to excellence and would encourage me to strive harder.”

In its 25th edition, the awards recognised the remarkable performances by women cricketers with Deepti Sharma, winning the CEAT Women’s International Cricketer of the Year; and Shafali Verma being felicitated for U-19 Women’s World Cup

Winning Captain.

Mr 360-degree, Suryakumar Yadav was named the CEAT T20 Batsman of the Year for his scintillating batting in the IPL and T20I matches while compatriot Bhuvneshwar Kumar was given the CEAT T20 Bowler of the Year award.

The 1983 World Cup winner Madan Ali and his predecessor as Kapil Dev’s opening bowling partner Karsan Ghavri were felicitated with the CEAT Lifetime Achievement Winners.

New Zealand’s Tim Southee was declared the CEAt International Bowler of the Year, his captain Kane Williamson was given the Test Batsman of the Year award while Adam Zampa of Australia was named ODI Bowler of the Year. Prabhat Jayasuriya of Sri Lanka was declared the Test Bowler of the Year.

Paying tribute to domestic prowess, the CEAT Domestic Cricketer of the Year was handed to Jalaj Saxena.

Speaking on the occasion, India cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar, Chief Adjudicator of the CEAT Cricket Ratings, said, “The CEAT Cricket Rating has been a torchbearer to recognize and promote impeccable talent in this great sport. The award winners this year are global role models of sport and it should hopefully inspire future generations of great talent to take up the mantle ahead.”

