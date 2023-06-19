scorecardresearch
Shyama Dey Shaw and V.S. Thilak Naidu appointed to fill vacant roles in Senior Women's and Junior Selection Committees

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 19 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Monday that Shyama Dey Shaw and V.S. Thilak Naidu have been appointed to fill the position of one vacant selector in the Senior Women’s Selection Committee and Junior Cricket Committee, respectively.

In its statement, the BCCI said its Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), comprising Sulakshana Naik, Ashok Malhotra, and Jatin Paranjape, screened applications for the vacant position in the respective committees after advertising for the same in January this year and have unanimously recommended Shyama and Naidu for the said positions.

Shyama, a left-handed batter and medium-pace bowler, represented India in three Tests and five One-Day Internationals. She first represented Bengal in domestic cricket from 1985 to 1997 and then Railways from 1998 to 2002.

Following her playing career, she served as a Bengal selector for two terms. She will replace fellow Bengal player Mithu Mukherjee, also a former India cricketer, whose tenure had ended in September last year.

On the other hand, Naidu will also be the chairperson of the Junior Cricket Committee and will take over from the previous chairman, former Tamil Nadu batter S. Sharath, who was promoted to the senior men’s selection committee.

Naidu is a former wicket-keeper and batter who represented Karnataka from 1998-99 to 2009-10, as well as South Zone in the Duleep Trophy and Deodhar Trophy. Known for his aggressive batting style, he scored 4386 runs in 93 first-class games.

After his playing days ended, Naidu chaired the KSCA Junior Selection Committee from 2013 to 2016 and also served on the KSCA’s Senior Selection Committee during the 2015-16 domestic season.

Women’s Selection Committee: Neetu David (chairperson), Renu Margrate, Arati Vaidya, Kalpana Venkatacha, Shyama Dey Shaw.

Junior Cricket Committee: VS Thilak Naidu (chairperson), Ranadeb Bose, Harvinder Singh Sodhi, Pathik Patel, Krishen Mohan.

–IANS

nr/bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Desk
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others.
