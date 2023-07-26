SL v Pak: Rain restricts play to 10 overs; Pak score 33, lead by 12 runs

Colombo, July 25 (IANS) Rain played spoilsport on the second day of the second Test, restricting play to only 10 overs at the Singhalese Sports Club here on Tuesday.

In the 10 overs of play that was possible on the day, Pakistan added 33 runs to their overnight score and were 178/2 in 38.3 overs, taking a 12-run lead with eight wickets in hand.

Abdullah Shafique was batting on 87, off 131 balls, hitting eight boundaries and two sixes, while skipper Babar Azam was on 28 not out (49 balls) when play was finally called off on the second day.

Pakistan were hoping to press home their advantage on the second day after bundling Sri Lanka out for 166 in their first innings. However, inclement weather thwarted them as the players remained inside for most of the day.

Pakistan started at the overnight score of 145/2 in 28.3 overs and reached the 150-run mark. Abdullah Shafique and Babar Azam completed 50 runs of their partnership for the third wicket before the rain made its first intervention and forced early lunch with Pakistan 178/2 in 38.3 overs.

The play could not start after the break because of wet ground conditions. The rain started once again sometime later and continued till the play was called off with Pakistan 178/2.

Brief scores:

Sri Lanka 166 trail Pakistan 178/2 in 38.2 overs (Abdullah Shafique batting 87, Shan Masood 51; Asitha Fernando 2-51) by 12 runs.

