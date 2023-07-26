scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

SL v Pak: Rain restricts play to 10 overs; Pak score 33, lead by 12 runs

By Agency News Desk

Colombo, July 25 (IANS) Rain played spoilsport on the second day of the second Test, restricting play to only 10 overs at the Singhalese Sports Club here on Tuesday.

In the 10 overs of play that was possible on the day, Pakistan added 33 runs to their overnight score and were 178/2 in 38.3 overs, taking a 12-run lead with eight wickets in hand.

Abdullah Shafique was batting on 87, off 131 balls, hitting eight boundaries and two sixes, while skipper Babar Azam was on 28 not out (49 balls) when play was finally called off on the second day.

Pakistan were hoping to press home their advantage on the second day after bundling Sri Lanka out for 166 in their first innings. However, inclement weather thwarted them as the players remained inside for most of the day.

Pakistan started at the overnight score of 145/2 in 28.3 overs and reached the 150-run mark. Abdullah Shafique and Babar Azam completed 50 runs of their partnership for the third wicket before the rain made its first intervention and forced early lunch with Pakistan 178/2 in 38.3 overs.

The play could not start after the break because of wet ground conditions. The rain started once again sometime later and continued till the play was called off with Pakistan 178/2.

Brief scores:

Sri Lanka 166 trail Pakistan 178/2 in 38.2 overs (Abdullah Shafique batting 87, Shan Masood 51; Asitha Fernando 2-51) by 12 runs.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Zim Afro T10: Irfan Pathan opens up about mentoring young players during the league
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Zim Afro T10: Irfan Pathan opens up about mentoring young players during the league

Sports

UTT Season 4: Jeet shocks India No.1 Harmeet; Bengaluru Smashers beat Goa Challengers

Sports

World Aquatics C'ships: Lithuania's Meilutyte wins world title again after 10 years (Ld)

Technology

New placenta on a chip model to address preeclampsia in pregnancy

Technology

Covid can cause bone loss, higher fracture risk: Study

Sports

Football: AIFF announces Rahul Gupta as Best Referee for 2022-23 season

Sports

Zim Afro T10: Tim Seifert helps Durban Qalandars win thriller against Joburg Buffaloes

Technology

Cyberabad police suggest different logout times for IT firms to avoid gridlock

Sports

UTT Season 4: Manika continues to sparkle for Bengaluru Smashers v Goa Challengers

Sports

Ashes 2023: England will look back on this series as a lost opportunity, says Mark Butcher

Sports

Football: Nottingham Forest sign Sweden forward Anthony Elanga from Man United

News

‘Max, Min & Meowzaki’, ‘Lakadbaggha’ get Stuttgart Indian film fest top awards

Sports

BCCI announces fixtures for home matches against Australia, Afghanistan, England in 2023-24

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Contestants enter new magical garden abandoning all diplomacy

News

Zoe Saldana hopes her ‘Special Ops: Lioness’ is a spiritual successor to ‘Sicario’

Sports

Women's Football World Cup: Philippines shock New Zealand, Colombia down South Korea (roundup)

News

Films by Anna Kendrick, Michael Keaton, Ethan Hawke to premiere at TIFF amid strike

News

Tamannaah Bhatia clears air around her possession of '5th largest diamond in the world'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US