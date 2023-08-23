scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Sohail Khan bags 4 wickets as New York Warriors’ beat Atlanta Riders by 6 wickets

By Agency News Desk

Lauderhill (US), Aug 23 (IANS) After Sohail Khan’s four wickets in four deliveries, Jonathan Carter turned on the style with the bat as New York Warriors wrapped up a comprehensive 6-wicket win over the Atlanta Riders in US Masters T20 match.

Carter completed the chase with two sixes of the final two deliveries of the game and Sohail was awarded the Player of the Match.

Asked to bat first, the Atlanta Riders’ openers Robin Uthappa and Lendl Simmons started off things in a steady manner. The duo took the Riders to the 50-run mark in the fifth over, having smashed 3 sixers and 4 boundaries between themselves in that time.

The openers, well set by now, were setting up the platform to tee off in the final few overs, even as the New York Warriors bowlers tried to dry up the runs. By the 7th over, the Riders were at 72/0 with Simmons doing the bulk of the scoring. Simmons was dismissed for 41 in the 8th over and the score reached 83/1 by the end of that over.

Uthappa departed for 32 after that and Dwayne Smith was joined by Hamilton Masakadza, with the Zimbabwean becoming the next wicket to fall at the beginning of the final over.

Sohail Khan then dismissed Hammad Azam and Grant Elliot off consecutive deliveries, to complete a hat-trick. The Pakistani bowler knocked over Harmeet Singh, making it four in four, after which Smith and Nasir Hossain took the Riders over to 103/6 in their quota of 10 overs.

In response, the New York Warriors’ opener Kamran Akmal departed in the first over for 4, bringing Richard Levi and Tillakaratne Dilshan together. Levi was the next wicket to fall in the second over, off the bowling of Elias Sunny for 4.

That brought Dilshan and Jonathan Carter to the middle, and the Sri Lankan looked to attack, but was dismissed in the fifth over for 24 with the Warriors at 39/3. In walked the dangerous Shahid Afridi with 62 runs needed in the final five overs of the game. Afridi and Carter counter-attacked before the Pakistan cricketer was packed off for 14. In the final two overs, the Warriors would need 30 runs to win and had 6 wickets in hand.

Carter and Misbah-ul-Haq brought it down to 22 off the final over. Carter smacked three sixes and Misbah hit one, as the Warriors romped over the line to a grand finish, winning six wickets.

Brief Scores: Atlanta Riders 103/6 (Lendl Simmons 41, Robin Uthappa 32; Sohail Khan 4-15, Umaid Asif 1-20) lost by 6 wickets against New York Warriors 109/4 (Jonathan Carter 41*, Tillakaratne Dilshan – 24; Harmeet Singh 2-8, Elias Sunny 1-19)

–IANS

bc

19
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
India will land on moon on Wednesday evening as scheduled: ISRO Chairman Somanath
Next article
Javed Akhtar talks about the void Kumar Sanu, Sonu Nigam & Udit Narayan filled up
This May Also Interest You
News

'Rebel Moon: Part 1' is a sci-fi space opera merging 'Star Wars' with 'Blade Runner'

Technology

Keep fit to avoid heart rhythm disorder and stroke risk

Fashion and Lifestyle

Vaani Kapoor takes a break to celebrate birthday in Dubai

Sports

Indian women’s hockey team leaves for Asian Hockey 5s World Cup qualifier

Technology

Look forward to successful Moon landing: Rakesh Sharma, 1st Indian in space

Technology

Bluesky to add 'rate limits' to enhance network stability, security

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kiara Advani flaunts her airport fashion in yellow kurta

News

Sharman Joshi, Sharib Hashmi roped in for 'Ziddi Sanam’

Sports

'I just heard from him': Henry Olonga confirms Zimbabwe cricket Heath Streak great is 'very much alive'

News

Welcome 3: Akshay Kumar And Raveena Tandon to reunite after 19 Years?

Technology

Microsoft introduces Python in Excel

News

Badshah to give a surprise performance for children ailing with cancer

News

‘KBC 15’ : Amitabh Bachchan hopes and prays for the success of Chandrayaan-3

Technology

Special prayers offered across state for success of Chandrayaan-3 mission in K’taka

Sports

South Africa announce equal match fees, professional league for women cricketers

Technology

IBM sells The Weather Company assets to Francisco Partners

Technology

ChatGPT can aid healthcare professionals in decision making: Study

Fashion n Lifestyle

Sumbul Touqeer Khan welcomes new sadasya buys a Maruti Ertiga car

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US