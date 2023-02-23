scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

South Africa name McKenzie as batting consultant for Tests against West Indies; van Wyk appointed fielding coach

By News Bureau

Johannesburg, Feb 23 (IANS) Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Thursday announced that former men’s batter and CSA High-Performance batting lead, Neil McKenzie will serve as a batting consultant for the two Tests against the West Indies while adding that a permanent batting coach will be named at a later stage.

McKenzie will work under new head coach Shukri Conrad, while the series against West Indies will be Charl Langeveldt’s last assignment with South Africa as their bowling coach before the newly-appointed Piet Botha takes up the role.

Botha, who made 118 first-class appearances during his playing career, boasts 20 years of coaching experience across the South African cricket landscape, having previously coached the Warriors, and most recently Six Gun Grill Garden Route Badgers. His credentials also include being a bowling consultant to the National Academy and South Africa A side.

CSA also announced the appointment of former New Zealand Test wicket-keeper and Momentum Proteas fielding coach, Kruger van Wyk as the full-time Men’s Test fielding coach.

“We would like to thank Neil for committing himself to the series while the permanent appointment is being finalised. He and Shukri have a good working relationship, having previously coached together at the SA Under-19 level, and we look forward to them combining for the first series in what is a new era for the Test side.”

“Credit must be given to Charl and the role he has played in developing the Test bowling unit. Under his tutelage, the Proteas attack has become one of the best in the world. As he ends his tenure with the Proteas, we would like to wish him all the best in his next chapter.”

“We would also like to thank former batting coach Justin Sammons and fielding coach Justin Ontong for their contributions to the national team over the last couple of years,” said Enoch Nkwe, Director of Cricket.

Matthew Reuben and Sizwe Hadebe join the technical staff from the Titans side as the respective performance analyst and physiotherapists, while Runeshan Moodley makes the step up from the Warriors to the national side as the strength and conditioning coach.

“I am pleased to have Piet join the support staff. He has extensive coaching experience and has guided several promising players through the domestic pathway to higher honours. Having personally experienced what he has to offer as a coach during his time at the National Academy, I am looking forward to the opportunity of working closely with him at this level.”

“Kruger has vast experience having worked across the South African cricket pipeline from club cricket to the national women’s team, and I am excited for him to bring this expertise to the men’s Test environment, along with the newly-appointed technical staff in Matthew, Sizwe and Runeshan,” added Conrad.

South Africa had a change in leadership of the Test team with Temba Bavuma replacing Dean Elgar as the captain. The first game against West Indies will be played in Centurion from February 28-March 4, before the teams travel to Johannesburg for the second Test to be held from March 8-12.

–IANS

nr/bsk

Previous article
Dubai Tennis Championships: Gauff overcomes Keys to reach semis, sets Swiatek rematch
Next article
Women's T20 World Cup: South Africa eager to avoid more semis heartbreak
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Smith to lead Australia in third Test in absence of Cummins

Health & Lifestyle

California hits grim milestone of 100,000 Covid-19 deaths

Fashion n Lifestyle

Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Soundarya Sharma and others spotted enjoying at Shekhar Suman’s Bigg Boss 16 party bash

News

New 'Lord of the Rings' film franchise set at Warner Bros.

News

R. Kelly sentenced to 20 years in prison for child pornography

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: We were looking in good shape, but unfortunately, we didn't get the win, says Harmanpreet

Sports

ISL: We saw it through and full credit to the players, says coach Grayson after Bengaluru FC's win

Sports

Qatar Open: Murray soars into semifinal after comeback win over Muller

News

Rohit Suchanti opens up about his journey in the entertainment industry

News

Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 16 years after rape conviction

Sports

Rio Open: Alcaraz stuns Fognini to sail into quarterfinals

Sports

Union Berlin upset Ajax in UEFA Europa League

News

Paul Mescal calls out 'creepy' fan who touched his derriere

News

Amanda Seyfried says Blake Lively almost played her iconic 'Mean Girls' role

Sports

Former NBA player Allen suspended after positive for banned substances

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: Australia's fielding was the point of difference, says Ash Gardner

Sports

Spain's Sergio Ramos announces international retirement after 180 appearances

News

Kartik Aaryan thanks fans for giving ‘Sonu’ a place in their hearts

Health & Lifestyle

South Africa records first cholera death

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet, Jemimah efforts in vain as Australia reach final with a five-run win (ld)

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US