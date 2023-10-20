South Zone sub-jr hockey: Le Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh win matches in men's event

Chennai, Oct 20 (IANS) Le Puducherry Hockey and Hockey Andhra Pradesh secured wins while the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu drew 2-2 with Hockey Karnataka in the Men’s category on the third day of the 1st Hockey India Sub Junior Women’s and Men’s South Zone Championship 2023 in Chennai on Friday.

In the women’s category, Telangana Hockey played out a 2-2 draw with Le Puducherry Hockey, the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu drew 2-2 with Kerala Hockey and Hockey Andhra Pradesh defeated Hockey Karnataka 4-3.

In the first match of the day, Telangana Hockey was up against Le Puducherry Hockey. The match ended in a 2-2 draw. For Telangana Hockey, captain Maria Angelina (12’) and Pendela Harini Chandra (43’) were on target, while for Le Puducherry Hockey, Maheswari M (55’) and Sasikala (19’) scored the goals.

In the second match, the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu played out a thrilling 2-2 draw against Kerala Hockey. For the Hockey Unit of Tami Nadu, captain Swathi S. (4’) opened the scoring and Priyadharsini K. (22’) doubled the lead. However, Kerala Hockey got back into the game with Lekshmi D. (26’) scoring a fine field goal and captain Abhay Jyothi (45’) equalising and making it 2-2.

In the third match, Hockey Andhra Pradesh triumphed over Hockey Karnataka 4-3. For Hockey Andhra Pradesh, Patan Mujiya Begum (11’, 12’, 18’) netted three goals, while Kuppa Tulasi (1’) scored one goal. For Hockey Karnataka, Vyshnavi Arul (26’), captain Lakshmi (8’) and Kotyan Pratheeksha P (3’) scored one goal each. Hockey India informed in a release on Friday.

Coming to the Men’s category, Le Puducherry Hockey defeated Kerala Hockey 5-3. For Le Puducherry Hockey, Abdul Rehan (2’, 54’, 56’) scored three goals, while captain Anbupathi (16’) and R. Gobinath (12’) scored one goal each. For Kerala Hockey, Ashin M. A. (9’, 10’, 41’) was on target.

In the second match, Hockey Andhra Pradesh won 10-0 against Telangana Hockey. For Hockey Andhra Pradesh, Gandi Chandu (20’, 26’, 43’, 54’) scored four goals, Balaji Poola (24’, 33’, 51’) netted three goals, Devatha Yaswanth (4’, 10’) scored two and Bharath Panduri (45’) scored one goal.

In the last match of the day, the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu played out a 2-2 draw against Hockey Karnataka. For the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu, Gowtham (36’) and Captain Sugumar M. (4’) scored the goals, while for Hockey Karnataka, Jashan Thammaiah M. C. (34’, 55’) was on target.

–IANS

bsk