scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Sreenidi Deccan FC upbeat on eve of clash against Kerala Blasters

By Agency News Desk

Kozhikode, April 12 (IANS) A tough challenge awaits Sreenidi Deccan FC as they face group leaders Kerala Blasters FC in the Group A clash at the EMS Stadium, here on Wednesday.

In their first encounters, Sreenidi came from behind to hold Bengaluru FC to a 1-1 draw, while Kerala Blasters FC collected full points when they defeated RoundGlass Punjab FC 3-1.

Sreenidi Deccan Head Coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto sounded confident and optimistic ahead of the second match. Though Manuel said the promising performance in the previous match against ISL heavyweights Bengaluru FC was a thing of the past, he said the process and efforts put in by the team were enough to make them feel confident for the next tie.

Asked how the home support would help the Kerala Blasters in front of the home crowd, Manuel said, “We need to be ready for this challenge not only on the field but off it as well. We need to be organised, competitive and focused to overcome the challenge.”

Manuel praised their opponents by declaring them as “favourites”, but also underlined the fact that his side’s basic principles of how they approach each game will remain unchanged and they have a definite plan in place.

Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters FC should feel confident after a dominating victory in their last match. They will surely be looking forward to riding on the momentum in front of their home fans. A victory for them would cement their position at the top of the group with a match to go.

–IANS

cs

Previous article
Jeremy Renner makes triumphant return at 'Rennervations' premiere
Next article
Musk gives April 20 as fresh deadline to remove all legacy Blue badges
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Premier League: No room for errors at top or bottom of table this weekend

News

Dia Mirza lends her voice to UN documentary 'Big Ocean States'

News

Tina Datta says she faced the hurdles as a newcomer, was compared to senior

Sports

Suyash's confidence is praiseworthy: Parthiv Patel

Fashion and Lifestyle

Suhana Khan flaunts her beauty in red pantsuit as she becomes the brand ambassador for beauty brand

Technology

Twitter situation is very frustrating: Substack CEO

News

Simron Upadhyay on her role: Noor is a very coming of age character

Health & Lifestyle

Can ChatGPT aid in breast cancer screening advice?

Sports

IPL 2023: Stoinis, Pooran fifties lead LSG to thrilling one-wicket win over RCB

Sports

Bowling duo Todd Murphy, Lance Morris earn first Australia men's national contract

Review

Movie Review | August 16 1947: Uneasy ordeal in a Period Drama

Health & Lifestyle

Kerala train blaze: Accused admitted to hospital with jaundice

Review

Movie Review | Gumraah : Gets one astray, literally!

News

Marvel Studios unveil ‘The Marvels’ first trailer

Technology

Raj Neervannan-cofounded AlphaSense raises $100 mn, bullish on India

Health & Lifestyle

Moonlighting poses risk to brain and heart, warn doctors

Technology

UPI emerges as 2nd most popular mode to repay digital loans: Report

Sports

IPL 2023: I had a belief that I can do this, says Rinku Singh after pulling off a heist for KKR

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US