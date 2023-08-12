scorecardresearch
‘Still in the scheme of things’: Pujara hopeful of making India Test comeback

New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) Veteran Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara has said that he will focus on scoring runs in first-class cricket to make a comeback to the national Test side.

On Friday, playing for Sussex, Pujara scored 117 not out off 113 balls with 11 fours against Somerset in the England One Day Cup. On the back of his knock, Sussex won the match by four wickets after chasing down 319 with 11 balls to spare.

In an interview with Sussex Cricket, Pujara said, “Look, I always try and control the things which I can. It’s always about getting as many runs as possible in whatever games I play.”

“I am still in the scheme of things. So, I hope that the moment I start scoring more runs in first-class games, I will be back in the team. But I will try and be in present, try and take one game at a time,” he stated.

Earlier this year, the 35-year-old cricketer was sidelined from the national team for the West Indies tour after he failed to perform in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia.

3
