Struggling Cadiz sacks coach Gonzalez

Madrid, Jan 20 (IANS) La Liga strugglers Cadiz sacked coach Sergio Gonzalez on Saturday following a dreadful run of results.

Gonzalez loses his job in the wake of Friday night’s 1-0 defeat away to Alaves which leaves Cadiz in the bottom three of La Liga after a run of 17 games without a win stretching back to September 1, reports Xinhua.

Following Friday’s defeat in Vitoria, Gonzalez accepted the loss would probably mean the end of his two years at Cadiz, where he had twice helped the club avoid relegation, despite one of the lowest budgets in La Liga.

“I want to thank the players for all this time and let’s see what happens. Today was one extra chance that we earn, but I have to thank the boys for what can happen from now on,” he said.

The early favorite to replace Gonzalez is Spartak Moscow coach Guille Abascal, with others such as former Granada and Espanyol coach, Diego Martinez and former Almeria boss, Joan Ferrer ‘Rubi’ turning the job down.

