Struggling Espanyol name Luis Garcia as new coach

By News Bureau

Madriod, April 4 (IANS) Former Espanyol striker Luis Garcia has been named as the new coach of the struggling La Liga side.

Garcia replaced Diego Martinez, who was sacked on Monday after his side’s 2-1 defeat to Girona left them fourth from bottom of La Liga and a 1-1 draw with Valencia, dropping them into the bottom three.

The 42-year-old has left a post coaching Real Madrid’s C-team RSC International in Spain’s fifth tier, and signed a contract for the remainder of the current season and the 2023-2024 campaign, a Xinhua report said.

He returns to a club he represented as a player between 2005-2011, scoring 61 goals in 262 appearances and helping the club win the 2006 Copa del Rey and reach the 2007 UEFA Cup final.

Martinez was not the only La Liga coach to lose their job on Monday, with Valladolid sacking Jose Rojo ‘Pacheca’ in the wake of their 6-0 defeat to Real Madrid on Sunday afternoon.

–IANS

ak/

