Stuart Broad returns to top-10 in ICC Test rankings ahead of Ashes

By Agency News Desk

Dubai, June 7 (IANS) England fast bowler Stuart Broad has made a ranking gain after his six-wicket performance in a one-off Test against Ireland as leaped back into the top 10 in the latest Test Bowling Rankings updates released by International Cricket Council on Wednesday.

Claiming the figures of 5/51 and 1/62 across two innings in the Test against Ireland, Broad jumped two places to 10th with 744 rating points ahead of Ashes, joining teammates James Anderson, who placed 2nd with 850 rating points) and Ollie Robinson (seventh, 777 points) in the top 10.

Meanwhile, England batters Harry Brook went one place up to the 18th position, Ollie Pope climbed 10 places to be placed 23rd and Ben Duckett gained eight places to 34th, have made substantial gains after the one-off Test against Ireland at Lord’s.

Brook had scores of 56 and 12 not out in England’s 10-wicket victory. Pope won the Player of the Match award for his first innings of 205 while Duckett reaped the dividends of his knock of 182.

On the other hand, Josh Tongue has entered the rankings at an impressive 82nd position after his five-wicket haul in the second innings.

For Ireland, Andy McBrine has moved into the top 100 after a fighting 86 not out in the second innings while Mark Adair has progressed 32 places to 105th position after a valiant 88 batting ninth in the order.

