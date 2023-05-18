scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Sub-jr men's national hockey: Bihar, M.P., Tamil Nadu start on winning note

By Agency News Desk

Rourkela (Odisha, May 18 (IANS) Hockey Bihar, Hockey Madhya Pradesh and the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu started their campaigns on a winning note on the opening day of the 13th Hockey India Sub-Junior Men’s National Championship 2023 here on Thursday.

In the first match of the day played at the Birsa Munday Hockey Stadium, Hockey Bihar defeated Telangana Hockey 5-0 in the Pool G contest. Amrendra Kumar Singh (19′), Aashish Ranjan (27′), Captain Aakash Yadav (38′), Kumar Prince Pandey (41′) and Ranjan Kumar (58′) scored one goal each to help their side get a win over Telangana Hockey.

Aashir Aadil Khan and Karan Gautam scored five goals each as Hockey Madhya Pradesh thrashed Hockey Mizoram 27=0 in the second match of the day informed in a release on Thursday.

In the Pool G contest, Aashir Aadil Khan (2′, 5′, 27′, 36′, 52′) and Karan Gautam (20′, 23′, 29′, 47′, 47′) played the starring role with five goals each. Ritendra Pratap Singh (8′, 39′, 40′, 51′) and Tushar Parmar (25′, 29′, 30′, 35′) scored four goals each to help their side, against their opponents. Subhan Abid (5′, 10′, 37′) scored a hat-trick for Hockey Madhya Pradesh, while Sohil Ali (3′, 18′) and Avtar Nayak (38′, 60′) contributed a brace each to the score. Azad Sultani (11′) and Sami Razwan (18′) scored a goal each to help their side secure a comfortable win over Hockey Mizoram.

In the third match of the day, the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu defeated Hockey Andhra Pradesh 8-2.

Gowtham K (16′, 18′, 55′, 59′) scored four blistering goals for his side against Hockey Andhra Pradesh whereas Muvin Balaji A (26′, 56′) also scored two goals to help his side maintain the lead. Vishal S (12′) and Sugumar S (59′) also scored one goal each and took the game away from their opponents. On the other hand, Kotte Charan Kumar (22′) and Captain Gandi Chandu (38′) scored one goal each for Hockey Andhra Pradesh.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Tennis: Injured Rafael Nadal pulls out of French Open
Next article
Something is going very wrong for all these guys to get so big injuries: Zaheer Khan
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Something is going very wrong for all these guys to get so big injuries: Zaheer Khan

Sports

Tennis: Injured Rafael Nadal pulls out of French Open

News

'Killers of the Flower Moon' trailer reunites Scorsese, De Niro & DiCaprio

Sports

Indian DOTA 2 team sweeps South Asian countries to enter Asian Championship finals in July

Health & Lifestyle

UK sees rise in heart inflammation in newborns

Sports

IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore win toss, opt to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad

News

Nani-starrer 'Dasara' to get a second life in Hindi on OTT platform

News

'RRR' screenwriter tears up after watching Kangana directorial 'Emergency' edit

Technology

Writing with AI tools can have bias, sway a person's opinions: Study

News

Myntra launches AI-based personal style assistant 'My Stylist' that helps customers complete their look

News

After 'RRR', 'Baahubali', Vijayendra Prasad turns to Lachit Borphukan's saga

News

Telugu star Varun Tej to undergo physical transformation for his next crime drama film

Sports

'You wonder whether or not you'll be able to walk again..', Bairstow reflects on his journey after freak injury

Sports

IPL 2023: Suryansh Shedge replaces injured Jaydev Unadkat in LSG squad

Sports

India in Group C with Japan, Vietnam and Uzbekistan for AFC Women's Olympic Qualifiers Round 2

Technology

Shirtless Bezos seen sunbathing with girlfriend Sanchez on $500mn superyacht

Sports

38-year-old farm labourer Sheeba seeks Rs 1.5 lakh to attend Asian Athletic meet

News

SC stays West Bengal order banning the film 'The Kerala Story'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US