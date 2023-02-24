scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Sumit Nagal, Arjun Kadhe get wildcards for ATP Challenger event in Pune

By News Bureau

Pune, Feb 24 (IANS) Indian Davis Cupper Sumit Nagal, the lone Indian performer in the Current Challenger Series event, and local star Arjun Kadhe have been awarded wildcards for the main draw of the PMR Open ATP Challenger 100 Mens International Tennis Championship.

The premier high-level ATP Challenger, which is sponsored by Pune Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (PMRDA) under a five-year agreement, will be played from Sunday (Feb 26) to Sunday (March 5), and has attracted players from 25 countries. The Pune event, organised by Maharashtra State Lawn tennis Association (MSLTA) at the Balewadi Tennis Stadium, is the third of a series of ATP Challenger 100 events held in India. The previous tournaments were held in Chennai and Bengaluru.

Rahul Mahiwal (IAS) PMRDA Commissioner said that the PMR Challenger is another feather in the cap of the Pune tennis season, “We at PMRDA are thrilled to support such a huge international event which goes a long way in promoting the image of the Pune Metropolis Region universally”.

“Providing international competition to Indian players and also promotion of Sports has been one of the main reasons for PMRDA getting involved and supporting this event,” he was quoted as saying in a release.

The prize money for the event will be USD 130000 (Rs 1.06 crore). The winner will receive 100 ATP ranking points and USD 17650 (Rs.14.47 lakh) and the runner-up 60 ATP points and USD 10380 (Rs.8.5 lakh) the first-round loser receives USD1270 (Rs.1.04 lakh). The qualifiers will receive an incentive of USD 380 (Rs.31,000).

The Hon Secretary of MSLTA and Tournament Director Sunder Iyer said, “We are hopeful that the PMR open Challenger will benefit our players immensely with valuable ATP points thus helping in improving their rankings. India has been able to offer a record number of 700 ATP points to our players from January to March this year”.

With players from 25 countries, the competition is expected to be stiff and of high quality.

Prashant Sutar, chairman of MSLTA, said a Challenger was running successfully in Pune for five years in a row previously, “We were thinking of reviving the Challenger event as it is the most beneficial for Indian Players to gain valuable points. Organising the PMR Challenger event is a continuation of a grand vision of MSLTA for tennis development and promotion in Maharashtra, said Sutar.

The main draw consists of 32 players — 23 direct acceptances, 3 wild cards, and 6 qualifiers. Qualifying consists of 24 players with 4 wild cards.

The 21-year-old world No, 108 Tsen Cheun Hsin from Taipei will lead the tough field. A former winner in Pune at KPIT Challenger, James Duckworth of Australia (ranked 137), 26-year-old Sebastian Ofner of Austria (ranked 152), the 27-year-old Peniston Ryan of Great Britain (ranked 159). The talented 19-year-old Luca Nardi of Italy (ranked 164), and Flavio Cobolli of Italy (ranked 172) are the probable seeds of the event

–IANS

bsk

Previous article
Aaliya accuses Nawazuddin Siddiqui of rape, ‘stealing’ her kids; files complaint
Next article
President Draupadi Murmu is an inspiration for all of us, say women gamers at Skyesports Grand Slam 2023
This May Also Interest You
Sports

PVL 2023: Our best is yet to come, says Kolkata Thunderbolts captain Ashwal Rai

News

How MC Stan now relates to ‘Playground S2’ contestants

Sports

President Draupadi Murmu is an inspiration for all of us, say women gamers at Skyesports Grand Slam 2023

News

Aaliya accuses Nawazuddin Siddiqui of rape, ‘stealing’ her kids; files complaint

Health & Lifestyle

Targeted harassment could have driven Telangana medico to attempt suicide: Police

Sports

P.V Sindhu parts ways with coach Park Tae-Sang, to train with Hafiz Hashim now

Sports

Golf: Aditi Ashok takes commanding lead in Race to Costa del Sol standings

Sports

Second edition of Indian Open – Throws and Jumps Competition to begin from March 1

News

Learning Tandav in four hours is a challenge for Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana

News

Indian Idol fame Mohd Danish to feature for the first time in T-Series Single ‘O Maahi’ alongside Kashika Kapoor

News

Sway to the beats of Tulsi Kumar and Jubin Nautiyal’s Mast Aankhein ft. Shantanu Maheshwari and Shweta Sharda! Presented by T-Series, song is out...

Technology

Apple orders OLED panels from Samsung, LG for next iPad models

Technology

Chinese EV maker showcases world's 1st car powered by sodium-ion battery

Technology

Not just Galaxy S23 series, Samsung R&D creating multi-device experiences for Indians

Sports

Women's T20 WC: Whatever he said, that's his way of thinking, says Harmanpreet on Hussain's 'schoolgirl error' comment

News

Anil Kapoor named his own character in Sandeep Modi’s ‘The Night Manager’

Sports

Premier League: Southampton appoint Ruben Selles as manager until end of season

Health & Lifestyle

Eat breakfast to ward off risk of cancer, heart disease

Health & Lifestyle

Cambodia confirms 2nd human case of bird flu

Sports

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Cameron Green says he is '100 percent ready' for Indore Test

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US