'Suno Draupadi…': Vinesh Phogat shares famous poem, seeks justice for wrestlers

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 17 (IANS) Amid Delhi Police’s investigation against the outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Commonwealth Games medallist Vinesh Phogat has shared a famous poem ‘Suno Draupadi shastra utha lo’ on social media, seeking justice for wrestlers.

Vinesh took to Twitter to post a picture of a famous poem written by Pushyamitra Upadhyay.

“#WeWantJustice,” she wrote along with the picture.

The 28-year old Phogat has been one of the faces of the wrestlers’ protest against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh against whom a chargesheet was filed on June 15 for stalking and sexual harassment of women wrestlers.

Notably, the top wrestlers including Vinesh, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia had halted their protest till June 15 after being assured by Sports Minister Anurag Thakur that a chargesheet will be filed against the BJP MP.

The Delhi Police on Thursday filed a charge sheet running over 1,000 pages with statements of around 200 witnesses in the alleged sexual harassment case against outgoing Wrestling Federation of India chie.

Besides filing the charge sheet before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Mahima Rai of the Rouse Avenue Courts, the Delhi Police also approached the Patiala House Courts seeking cancellation of an FIR by a ‘minor’ wrestler accusing Brij Bhushan of sexual harassment. The 550-page report filed by the police said that no corroborative evidence was found to support the allegations levelled in the FIR.

Soon after the Delhi Police filed the chargesheet in the case, the grapplers began a discussion on their next move but have not divulged much, with reports suggesting that one of the wrestlers has started the training.

