scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Super Cup football: Jamshedpur, ATK Mohun Bagan meet in a clash of ISL sides in Group C

By Agency News Desk

Kozhikode (Kerala), April 13 (IANS) Jamshedpur FC take on Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 winner ATK Mohun Bagan on Friday in a fascinating clash at the top of the Group C table with both teams eager to continue their rich form in the Hero Super Cup 2023.

Despite going down early in their first game, Jamshedpur registered a superb 5-3 comeback victory against FC Goa on Monday. Rafael Crivellaro played a vital role in their triumph as the Brazilian stalwart registered two goals and an assist.

On the other hand, Liston Colaco was on song for ATK Mohun Bagan as they thrashed Hero I-League side Gokulam Kerala 5-1. The 24-year-old winger bagged a spectacular brace as he spearheaded the ATK Mohun Bagan attack throughout.

Ahead of their clash at the EMS Corporation Stadium here on Friday, Jamshedpur Head Coach Aidy Boothroyd spoke about how his team has prepared to face the Hero Indian Super League 2022-23 champions.

“As we do with every team, we treat them with respect and assess their strengths and weaknesses,” he sa’d. They’ve had a very good season, winning the title. It will be an intense game and I expect it to be a cagey affair.”

The two teams also faced each other twice during the Hero ISL season and both games turned out to be close encounters. ATK Mohun Bagan edged the game in their backyard, courtesy of a late Hugo Boumous penalty, while the second leg in Jamshedpur ended in a goalless draw.

Recalling the previous clashes, Boothroyd went on to add, “We are coming on the back of keeping a clean sheet against them the last time w’ played. We’ll make sure we focus on our game and score some goals.”

ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Juan Ferrando also showed respect to his opponents and their style of play. “We have a lot of respect for Jamshedpur. They trust their plans and play with two experienced forwards,” he said.

Talking about his side’s mindset for the game, Ferrando urged them to keep their calm. “The idea is to keep calm as it is only one game. We need to work against Jamshedpur and hope that the performance of the team will be good,” the Spaniard concluded.

–IANS

bsk

Previous article
IPL 2023: Mohit Sharma's tight spell, and Shubman Gill's fifty lead Gujarat to a six-wicket victory (ld)
Next article
La Liga: Europe and relegation go head to head this weekend
This May Also Interest You
News

When John Legend reached out to a porn producer with similar name

News

13 women accuse French thespian Gerard Depardieu of sexual misconduct

Technology

India surpasses Rs 85,000 cr worth mobile phone exports in FY23

News

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar pens emotional note for Jacqueline, wishes 'Happy Easter'

Sports

Indian team to take part in IIHF Ice Hockey Women's Asia and Oceania C'ship in Thailand

News

Hrithik Roshan, NTR Jr-starrer 'War 2' set to start shooting in November

Sports

Hope to score more runs ahead of WTC final, says Pujara after hitting ton for Sussex

Sports

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli shouldn't open the batting for RCB, says Irfan Pathan

Technology

US orders probe into Tesla Model X seat belt failures

Health & Lifestyle

UP reports 319 new Covid cases

News

Tina Datta says she faced the hurdles as a newcomer, was compared to senior

News

Rashmika Mandanna breaks silence on Vijay Deverakonda dating rumours

Sports

IPL 2023: Senior guys need to step up starting with me, says MI skipper Rohit after losing to CSK

News

Daisy Ridley announces she's back as Rey in new 'Star Wars' movie

News

Ayushmann Khurrana to embark on an eight-city US tour in July

Health & Lifestyle

Bihar logs 38 new Covid cases in 24 hours

Technology

ESA's JUICE mission postponed to Friday due to bad weather

Sports

IPL 2023: Contrasting fifties from Axar, Warner take Delhi to 172 against Mumbai

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US