scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Suryakumar Yadav maintains top spot in ICC T20I rankings; Babar moves up to third

By Agency News Desk

Dubai, April 12 (IANS) The battle for the top spot of the ICC Men’s T20I Batter Rankings continues to heat up as Suryakumar Yadav maintained his no. 1 position and Pakistan duo Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam get the chance to close in on the Indian batter at the head of proceedings.

While Suryakumar currently holds a commanding lead at the top of the T20I rankings for batters with 906 rating points, Rizwan placed second with 811 rating points.

Babar moved one spot up to third with 755 points, followed by South African Aiden Markram and New Zealand’s Devon Conway in the fourth and fifth positions respectively on the rankings that were updated by the ICC on Wednesday.

Both Babar and Rizwan sat out Pakistan’s most recent T20I series against Bangladesh. It was Devon Conway’s absence from New Zealand’s series against Sri Lanka that led to Pakistan skipper improving one place to third on the latest set of rankings,

The duo will get a further opportunity to make inroads on Suryakumar when Pakistan commence their five-game T20I series against New Zealand on Saturday.

A host of New Zealand and Sri Lanka players that featured in the recently completed T20I series were rewarded for their performances.

Sri Lankan Kusal Mendis (up 11 spots to equal 25th) and New Zealand right-hander Tim Seifert (from outside the top 100 to 36th) were the other big winners on the latest set of T20I rankings for batter.

Young spinner Maheesh Theekshana, who was the match winner for Sri Lanka in the first match of the series, is the biggest eye-catcher as the 22-year-old rose to a career-high rating and equal fifth-place on the rankings for bowlers.

His teammate Wanindu Hasaranga was expensive during the series and duly dropped two places to fourth on the T20I bowler rankings, with Afghanistan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi (second) and Australia seamer Josh Hazlewood (third) both rising a place as a result.

Afghanistan holds the top two spots on the T20I bowler rankings, with spinner Rashid Khan leading Farooqi in what is a tight ongoing race for the top spot.

–IANS

bc/cs

Previous article
Global IT spending continues to decline for 5th consecutive month
Next article
Video shows Chintan Rachchh of 'Class' fame rolling on floor to dub his scene
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: We are hoping to string a few victories, says Delhi Capitals' fast bowling coach James Hopes

Fashion n Lifestyle

Asim Riaz leaves for Umrah with brother Umar Riaz during the holy month of Ramadan

Technology

ChatGPT falsely accuses innocent law professor for sexually harassing students

News

Johnny Depp returns to the screen after 3 years with 'Jeanne du Barry' at Cannes

Sports

Super Cup 2023: Hyderabad FC begin campaign with 2-1 win against Aizawl FC

Technology

ChatGPT like an 'alien intelligence' but lacks human-like reasoning: Rosedale

Sports

IPL 2023: Jadeja shares a special message as Dhoni set to add another feather to his cap

News

Now Nora Fatehi to play leading roles

Technology

Layoffs? Indians splurging more on air travel & movies, dining out

Technology

Microsoft to let users block unwanted autoplay videos in Edge

Sports

IPL 2023: I had a belief that I can do this, says Rinku Singh after pulling off a heist for KKR

Sports

Pritam Siwach Sports Foundation crowned Khelo India Women's Hockey League (U-21) champs

Technology

India surpasses Rs 85,000 cr worth mobile phone exports in FY23

Sports

Lima withdraws from hosting 2024 World U20 Championships over political unrest

Health & Lifestyle

Weight loss in elderly men linked to early death: Study

News

Shiv Thakare's one-minute music video 'Aai Shapphat' captures his 'Bigg Boss 16' journey

Technology

Twitter situation is very frustrating: Substack CEO

Health & Lifestyle

Pact inked for clinical trials of ayurvedic anti-cancer drug

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US