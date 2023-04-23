scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Table tennis: Wang Chuqin, Wang Manyu crowned again at WTT Champions Macao

By Agency News Desk

Macao, April 23 (IANS) China’s Wang Chuqin and Wang Manyu were crowned again in the men’s and women’s singles respectively at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Macao here on Sunday.

In the men’s singles final, 22-year-old Wang Chuqin defended his title after closing out a dominant 4-0 win over double Olympic gold medalist Ma Long 12-10, 11-1, 11-8, 11-7.

Both players flew out of the starting blocks at top speed, but Ma failed to capitalise on several opportunities, leaving second seed Wang enough room to race 2-0 in front.

Frustrated by the opening stages of the match, Ma struggled to get back on track while Wang remained focused and approached each point with excellent balance to inch closer to victory, reports Xinhua.

“I was very happy to win against Ma Long, but I still had some problems during the match. I had a slow start and I need to analyze this problem later. This championship gives me a lot of confidence,” Wang said after the match.

In the women’s singles final, second seed Wang Manyu lifted the second WTT Champions trophy after coming from behind to defeat Olympic champion Chen Meng 4-2 (11-13, 11-7, 8-11, 12-10, 11-9, 11-8).

Chen enjoyed the brighter start to the final, but Wang slowly began to work her way up into the contest, digging deep to move ahead and putting her foot firmly on the accelerator to close out the match in style.

“I handled the key shots a little better today. The championship gives me confidence, which will help me keep good form in the following matches,” Wang said.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Archery World Cup: Indian men's recurve team bags silver; India ends campaign with 4 medals
Next article
Bollywood celebs pay last respects to Pamela Chopra at prayer meet
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney's Wrexham AFC promoted to English Football League

Technology

HP prepares hybrid workplaces with new Pavilion PC portfolio in India

News

Mimoh Chakraborty to be next seen in 'Jogira Sara Ra Ra'

News

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan hug each other and twinning in white as they celebrate their 16th wedding anniversary

Technology

Zilingo co-founder Ankiti Bose files $100 mn lawsuit against investor Mahesh Murthy

Sports

'Very hardworking and talented guy': Suresh Raina as singer Sid K relishes featuring on The Kapil Sharma Show

News

Hemant Gaba’s ‘Fireflies: Parth aur Jugnu’ on ZEE5 from May 5

News

Insidious: The Red Door trailer makes a spooky debut!

Sports

IPL 2023: Curran's fifty, Arshdeep four-fer help Punjab Kings overcome MI in high-scoring tie (Ld)

Others

Zoya Jaan: A social media sensation and influential personality in the entertainment industry

News

I-T searches continue at premises of Tollywood production house

Technology

El Nino may spur deadly heat waves in India

Technology

Samsung Galaxy S24 may use EV tech to boost its battery: Report

Sports

IPL 2023: Mohit, Noor, Shami star as Gujarat pull off miraculous 7-run win over Lucknow

News

For Lee Cronin, 'Planning, second guessing your ideas' make a good horror film

News

Al Pacino says he 'gave Harrison Ford a career' after turning down iconic role

Sports

U17 Women's Asian Cup qualifiers: India to start campaign against Kyrgyzstan

News

Himanshi Khurana's love for styling made her design the outfits for 'Stars'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US