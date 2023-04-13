scorecardresearch
Ten Hag confirms Rashford to miss "several games" with groin injury

By Agency News Desk

London, April 13 (IANS) Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag has confirmed that England forward Marcus Rashford will miss “a few games” due to a groin injury, but added that he will return before the end of the season.

Speaking ahead of his side’s UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg at home to Sevilla, Ten Hag was asked about the striker, who limped off with 10 minutes left to play in United’s 2-0 win at home to Everton last weekend.

“It’s a few games, that’s the statement. I can’t give more details because we don’t know. We have to see how the injury develops,” said the coach on Wednesday.

Rashford has scored 28 goals in all competitions for his club this season – his best ever total for United, and will be an important absence in an intense period of matches, a Xinhua report said.

After facing Sevilla on Thursday, United visits struggling Nottingham Forest before next week’s Europa League return leg in Seville and an FA Cup semi-final against Brighton on April 22.

“Of course, it’s a setback and he’s disappointed about it, but he’s not totally broken because he knows he will return quickly, so he’s optimistic. He’s started straight on his recovery and rehab, which helps to get back soon,” added Ten Hag.

–IANS

ak/

