Thursday, January 4, 2024
WorldSports

Tennis: Svitolina dispatches Raducanu in Auckland three-setter

Elina Svitolina halted Emma Raducanu's comeback in the second round of the ASB Classic, battling into the quarterfinals 6-7(5), 7-6(3), 6-1 in 2 hours and 49 minutes.

By Agency News Desk
Svitolina dispatches Raducanu in Auckland three-setter
Svitolina dispatches Raducanu in Auckland three-setter_pic courtesy news agency

Auckland, Jan 4 (IANS) Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina halted Emma Raducanu’s comeback in the second round of the ASB Classic, battling into the quarterfinals 6-7(5), 7-6(3), 6-1 in 2 hours and 49 minutes.

No.2 seed Svitolina fought back from a set down against Raducanu to set a quarterfinal with No. 5 seed Czech player Marie Bouzkova, who dismissed Amanda Anisimova 6-0, 6-1 on Wednesday.

A narrowly-contested encounter saw Raducanu hold off a late Svitolina charge in the first set, edging the tiebreak despite losing a 5-1 double-break lead.

Raducanu, playing her first tournament following an eight-month injury layoff, seemed to be on the verge of victory when she led 3-1 in the second-set tiebreak, only for Svitolina to rattle off 10 straight points to level the match.

But, the Ukrainian then motored through the decider as No.301-ranked Briton faded.

–IANS

bc/

Previous article
Scientists develop new antibiotic that can kill drug-resistant superbug
Next article
‘The First Omen’ – When a young woman questions her own faith
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES
Advertisment

More in Entertainment

Advertisement

Developed & Maintained by Codestrela Technologies Pvt. Ltd.