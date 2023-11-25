scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

'The first sign of transfer fees in cricket like football?' says Michael Vaughan on Hardik Pandya trading

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) Former England cricketer turned commentator Michael Vaughan said “first sign of transfer fees in cricket like football” after rumors grew around Hardik Pandya to return to his old home Mumbai Indians for a whooping INR 15 crore ($1.8 million approx.)

The IPL 2024 retention and trading is in process and deadline expires on November 26 at 4 pm IST.

“The @hardikpandya7 move back to Mumbai .. it’s clearly happening .. The first sign of transfer fees in cricket like Football !!?? It’s inevitable it would happen soon .. #TATAIPL,” wrote Vaughan on X (previously Twitter).

Earlier on Friday ESPNcricinfo reported that the trade will be in an all-cash deal comprising Mumbai paying INR 15 crore ($1.8 million approx.) as Hardik’s salary and an undisclosed transfer fee to Titans. Hardik stands to earn upto 50 per cent of the transfer fee.

Mumbai Indians (MI) have decided to release Jofra Archer and Cameron Green, who were signed for INR 17.5 crore and INR 8 crore, respectively, to make the Hardik Pandya deal happen. Cricbuzz has confirmed the development regarding the five-time champions, who are all set to complete the biggest trade deal in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

However, source privy to Gujarat Titans after growing rumours has claimed that they can’t afford to lose Hardik after two great seasons. If the deal goes through it will possibly be the biggest player trade in IPL history. Neither franchise has yet made any public comment on the trade though.

–IANS

hs/

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Uday Saharan named captain of India U19 squad for ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup
Next article
E. coli bacteria more capable at evolving antibiotic resistance than previously thought
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US