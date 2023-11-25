'The first sign of transfer fees in cricket like football?' says Michael Vaughan on Hardik Pandya trading

New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) Former England cricketer turned commentator Michael Vaughan said “first sign of transfer fees in cricket like football” after rumors grew around Hardik Pandya to return to his old home Mumbai Indians for a whooping INR 15 crore ($1.8 million approx.)

The IPL 2024 retention and trading is in process and deadline expires on November 26 at 4 pm IST.

“The @hardikpandya7 move back to Mumbai .. it’s clearly happening .. The first sign of transfer fees in cricket like Football !!?? It’s inevitable it would happen soon .. #TATAIPL,” wrote Vaughan on X (previously Twitter).

Earlier on Friday ESPNcricinfo reported that the trade will be in an all-cash deal comprising Mumbai paying INR 15 crore ($1.8 million approx.) as Hardik’s salary and an undisclosed transfer fee to Titans. Hardik stands to earn upto 50 per cent of the transfer fee.

Mumbai Indians (MI) have decided to release Jofra Archer and Cameron Green, who were signed for INR 17.5 crore and INR 8 crore, respectively, to make the Hardik Pandya deal happen. Cricbuzz has confirmed the development regarding the five-time champions, who are all set to complete the biggest trade deal in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

However, source privy to Gujarat Titans after growing rumours has claimed that they can’t afford to lose Hardik after two great seasons. If the deal goes through it will possibly be the biggest player trade in IPL history. Neither franchise has yet made any public comment on the trade though.

–IANS

hs/