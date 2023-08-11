scorecardresearch
'Theatre of Dreams': Para shuttlers Pramod, Sukant visit Man United's stadium

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS) Indian para shuttlers Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam, who recently won gold medal in men’s doubles event at the Four Nations Para-Badminton International tournament, visited European Football giants Manchester United stadium, which is called ‘Theatre of Dreams’ in Old Trafford, England, during their tour.

“I have been wanting to go to Theatre of Dreams for a long time but never had the time owing to my busy touring schedule, finally I managed to visit it and it was like a dream come true. Getting a tour of the stadium was very inspirational, especially seeing how they have dominated the world of football,” Padama Shri Awardee Pramod Bhagat, said in a media release.

“Going through their trophy cabinet gave me goosebumps and also motivated me to perform harder. I wish to come back and watch a football match here,” he added/

Adding to it Sukant Kadam said, “I am a big fan of Manchester United. Their stories from plane crash to building the greatest football team on earth, winning the Treble is incredible. Visiting a stadium like this is a dream come true for me. I find myself very lucky that I got the opportunity to go to the stadium and experience and bask in its glory. I will surely come back to the stadium to watch one of the matches live.”

Both Pramod and Sukant have already secured their place for the upcoming Asian Para Games.

