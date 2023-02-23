scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

'There's no bitterness around': Ashton Agar vows to bounce back after being sent home from India

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) Left-arm spin all-rounder Ashton Agar revealed that he was told to keep his “chin up and walk tall” by national selectors after being sent back to Australia from the squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, adding that he has “no bitterness” towards the team management.

Agar Agar has flown home to Perth to represent Western Australia in the Sheffield Shield and Marsh Cup. He has been overlooked for the first two Tests in India with Todd Murphy and Matthew Kuhnemann, who was not even in the initial squad, preferred.

“It’s not an ideal situation, but you just try and make the best of it,” Agar was quoted as saying by news.com.au. “I’m 29 now and been through plenty of ups and downs in the game. I’m in a fortunate position so it’s nothing that stresses me out too much.

“There was really clear messaging, they communicated with me and it’s a clear path forward with that message – it’s chin up, walk tall and try to improve. There’s no bitterness around this sort of stuff anymore; that’s an old school mentality. I just try and give as much as I can and help where I can.”

Agar is confident that his resilience would help him to be part of a team.

“I do feel like I am pretty resilient and try and front up every day with a smile on my face and be part of a team,” he said.

“Going go India is really hard, individually it’s hard and it’s bloody hard as a team especially against that team at the moment, they are unbelievable.

“I think controlling my attitude had been a strength of mine over the last few years and I am certainly enjoying my cricket a lot more because of that. You definitely bounce back a little quickly from setbacks,” said Agar.

Agar will return to India in March with the ODI squad, where he is an important cog in Australia’s plans ahead of the World Cup in India later in the year.

–IANS

bc/cs

Previous article
Shahid Kapoor brings A-game to the table with Khiladi campaign
Next article
England name unchanged team for second Test against New Zealand
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Smith to lead Australia in third Test in absence of Cummins

Health & Lifestyle

California hits grim milestone of 100,000 Covid-19 deaths

Fashion n Lifestyle

Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Soundarya Sharma and others spotted enjoying at Shekhar Suman’s Bigg Boss 16 party bash

News

New 'Lord of the Rings' film franchise set at Warner Bros.

News

R. Kelly sentenced to 20 years in prison for child pornography

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: We were looking in good shape, but unfortunately, we didn't get the win, says Harmanpreet

Sports

ISL: We saw it through and full credit to the players, says coach Grayson after Bengaluru FC's win

Sports

Qatar Open: Murray soars into semifinal after comeback win over Muller

News

Rohit Suchanti opens up about his journey in the entertainment industry

News

Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 16 years after rape conviction

Sports

Rio Open: Alcaraz stuns Fognini to sail into quarterfinals

Sports

Union Berlin upset Ajax in UEFA Europa League

News

Paul Mescal calls out 'creepy' fan who touched his derriere

News

Amanda Seyfried says Blake Lively almost played her iconic 'Mean Girls' role

Sports

Former NBA player Allen suspended after positive for banned substances

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: Australia's fielding was the point of difference, says Ash Gardner

Sports

Spain's Sergio Ramos announces international retirement after 180 appearances

News

Kartik Aaryan thanks fans for giving ‘Sonu’ a place in their hearts

Health & Lifestyle

South Africa records first cholera death

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet, Jemimah efforts in vain as Australia reach final with a five-run win (ld)

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US