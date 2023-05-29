scorecardresearch
Tigres clinch eighth Liga MX title

By Agency News Desk

Guadalajara, May 29 (IANS) Argentine midfielder Guido Pizarro struck in extra time as Tigres UANL recovered from two goals down to win Mexico’s Liga MX Clausura title with a dramatic 3-2 away victory over Guadalajara.

After a goalless draw in the first leg of the final last Thursday, Guadalajara took a 2-0 lead thanks to first-half goals from Roberto Alvarado and Victor Guzman, reports Xinhua.

Former France international striker Andre-Pierre Gignac gave his side hope with a 65th-minute penalty and Sebastian Cordova equalised by heading home at the far post after Javier Aquino’s floating cross.

Pizarro sparked frenzied celebrations among Tigres fans in the 110th minute when his looping header floated into the top corner after Cordova’s initial attempt was cleared off the line by Victor Guzman.

Monterrey-based Tigres have now won eight Liga MX trophies, including six since 2011.

–IANS

cs

