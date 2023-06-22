scorecardresearch
Toni Kroos signs new Real Madrid contract

By Agency News Desk

Madrid, June 21 (IANS) Real Madrid announced on Wednesday that German midfielder Toni Kroos has signed a one-year contract extension, which will keep him at the club through June 2024.

“Real Madrid C.F. and Toni Kroos have agreed to extend the player’s contract, which will see him remain with the club through 30 June 2024,” the club’s official website confirmed.

Kroos transferred to Real Madrid in 2014 from Bayern Munich. Since then, he has made 417 appearances, becoming the German with the highest number of games played for the club and has won four Champions League and three La Liga titles, a Xinhua report said.

Although there were slight doubts regarding Kroos’ willingness to extend his contract due to interest from Saudi Arabia, the 33-year-old has chosen to stay with the club.

However, he is likely to have a reduced role in the next season following the €103 million signing of Jude Bellingham.

–IANS

ak/

