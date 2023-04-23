scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Torino end Lazio's winning streak in Serie A

By Agency News Desk

Rome, April 23 (IANS) Lazio saw their winning streak in Serie A come to an end as they fell 1-0 to Torino on home turf on Saturday night.

Lazio entered Saturday’s game with four straight wins, but their sensational form was snapped by Ivan Ilic as his 43rd-minute blockbuster helped the away side leave the Stadio Olimpico with three points, a Xinhua report said.

Lazio remain second with 61 points, but may drop to third if Juventus beat league leaders Napoli on Sunday.

Also on Saturday, Salernitana dominated Sassuolo 3-0, and Sampdoria shared the spoils with Spezia at 1-1.

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli pose for a picture with Central Tiffin Room staff
Next article
Jennifer Grey says she declined reprising 'Friends' role due to 'bad anxiety'
This May Also Interest You
News

Terence Lewis calls 'IBD3' contestant 'Charlie Chaplin of dance'

Technology

Apple unveils Apple Card's savings accounts with 4.15% interest rate

News

Suriya, a man with the power of fire, in Siva’s ‘KANGUVA’

Health & Lifestyle

Zizek: Irrepressible iconoclast with a bent for Marx & Freud (IANS Column: Bookends)

News

Makers of 'Thangalaan' release glimpses of Chiyaan Vikram from it on his b'day

News

Here's why Trisha, Jayam Ravi lost blue ticks from their Twitter handles

News

'The Broken News 2' will see Shriya Pilgaonkar's character fight for justice

Sports

Mbappe hits twice to power PSG closer to Ligue 1 title

News

Salman Khan penned lyrics of ‘Balle Balle’ 2.0

Sports

IPL 2023: Jofra Archer is hopefully not too far away, says Jason Behrendorff

News

Justin Bieber defends Frank Ocean after 'disappointing' Coachella headline set

News

Ram Charan and wife's special Oscar video hits record views

News

When Bhumika Chawla called Salman Khan 'Salman bhai'

Technology

Microsoft to name hackers after 'weather' events in new naming taxonomy

Health & Lifestyle

UP reports 5 new Covid deaths

Sports

IPL 2023: Kohli deserves a lot of credit for the kind of starts RCB is getting, says Gavaskar

Technology

Pulitzer Prize-winning BuzzFeed News to be shut down

News

Amitabh Bachchan requests Twitter to return his blue tick; says, ‘Haath toh jor liye rahe hum’

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US