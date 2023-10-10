scorecardresearch
UEFA confirms UK, Ireland as host for Euro 2028; Turkey, Italy to host 2032 edition

Nyon (Switzerland), Oct 10 (IANS) The United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland will host the 2028 Men’s European Football Championship, the governing body of European football, UEFA, announced on Tuesday.

The UEFA also confirmed Turkey and Italy as the hosts for the Euro 2032 after the joint bid was submitted.

The UEFA Executive Committee has appointed the host associations for UEFA EURO 2028 and UEFA EURO 2032 at a ceremony in the UEFA Headquarters here.

The football associations of England, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, Scotland and Wales submitted a joint bid to stage UEFA EURO 2028.

Matches are set to take place at ten different stadiums, including Glasgow’s Hampden Park and Dublin’s Aviva Stadium. Belfast’s Casement Park and Everton’s Bramley-Moore Dock stadium.

On the other hand, The Italian and Turkish football associations, which started as individual bidders, decided to join forces and submitted a joint bid to stage EURO 2032.

Turkey had initially bid to host both Euro 2028 and 2032. But later withdrew from the running to host Euro 2028 after their bid with Italy for 2032 was approved by European football’s governing body.

