scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Uganda's Cheptegei wins 10,000m world title three times in a row

By Agency News Desk

Budapest, Aug 21 (IANS) Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei delivered his season’s best performance of 27 minutes 51.42 seconds, clinching the men’s 10,000m world title for the third consecutive time on Sunday.

Cheptegei, 26, only surged ahead in the final lap, comfortably securing the top spot, even if his time couldn’t rival his world record of 26:11.00.

Kenya’s Daniel Simiu Ebenso bagged the silver with a time of 27:52.60, while Ethiopian Solemn Brega clinched bronze just 0.12 seconds behind.

“I am very excited and proud that I have succeeded in winning my third world title in a row. This was the best possible way to end the season,” Cheptegei remarked. “This might be my last championships on the track. That’s why this gold medal means even more.”

In the men’s 100m, the flagship event of the World Championships, defending champion Fred Kerley faced an unexpected exit in the semifinals. However, his American compatriot Noah Lyles took the baton, recording this year’s world-best time of 9.83 seconds.

“I came here for three golds, ticked off one, others are coming,” Lyles commented, looking forward to defending his 200m title in Budapest. “The 100m was the toughest. I will have fun with the event I love now.”

Botswana’s U20 double world champion Letsile Tebogo secured silver, setting a new national record at 9.88 seconds. Britain’s Zharnel Hughes trailed just behind.

Italy’s Olympic victor, Lamont Marcell Jacobs, despite posting his season’s best time of 10.05 seconds, couldn’t make it to the final.

Local hero Bence Halasz electrified the home crowd when he hurled the hammer beyond 80m on his initial attempt. Nonetheless, Canadian newcomer Ethan Katzberg seized the lead with his 81.25m fifth attempt. Poland’s Wojciech Nowicki also bested Halasz, recording 81.02m.

Halasz eventually settled for third with 80.82m, securing his second World Championships bronze.

In other events, Britain’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson regained the heptathlon world title with an aggregate of 6740 points. Serbia’s Ivana Vuleta clinched the women’s long jump gold, marking this year’s top global result of 7.14m.

–IANS

cs

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Spain storm to historic Women's World Cup win
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Spain storm to historic Women's World Cup win

Sports

Wiegman expresses regret over World Cup final loss, yet remains proud of England's journey

Technology

X to soon let users search for jobs

Sports

Marquez returns to the points in race of mixed fortunes for Repsol Honda Team

Sports

2nd T20I: Gaikwad, Samson, Rinku star as India beat Ireland by 33 runs, take unassailable lead in the series (Ld)

Sports

Indian Jr women’s hockey team fightback to secure 3-3 draw against England

Sports

2nd T20I: Balbirnie’s 72 in vain as India beat Ireland by 33 runs, take unassailable lead in the series

Health & Lifestyle

Researchers show how the visual system contributes to memory

Technology

Musk’s X removes most pictures, links tweeted before Dec 2014

Sports

2nd T20I: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh carry India to 185-5 against Ireland

Sports

Nitish Rana announces move to Uttar Pradesh from Delhi for current domestic season

Sports

39th Sub-Jr and 49th Jr National Aquatic: Dominant Karnataka retain overall championship

News

Strike on Nick Jonas, first it was a bra, now what?

Sports

Durand Cup: NorthEast United power their way to last eight with 3-1 win over Downtown Heroes

News

'MTV Roadies': Gang Leaders hold strategy meeting with their members to win new task

Sports

Golfers Dagar, Gandas in line for Top-10 finish at ISPS Handa in N Ireland

Sports

Scheffler co- leads with Fitzpatrick; Theegala, Spieth in fight to get to Tour Champs

News

Contestants to complete new unusual task on 'MTV Roadies' 'Game On' special

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US