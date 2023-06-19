scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

UP to host MotoGP racing event in September

By Agency News Desk

Lucknow, June 19 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh is set to host the country’s first MotoGP racing event at the Buddha international circuit in Greater Noida on September 22 and 23, the state government spokesman said.

Additional chief secretary (sports), Navneet Sehgal said that the people across the world would be able to watch the bike racing event through various media platforms.

He said that the adventurous championship comprising the high-end racing machines would further bolster the image of ‘Brand UP’.

The development marks the return of a big-ticket motorsport event in the country after Formula 1’s departure in 2013.

A state government spokesperson said that a few months ago, Chief Executive Office of Drona Sports Carmelo Ezpeleta, who holds the commercial rights of MotoGP, had met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur to discuss the possibility of a bike racing event.

Yogi Adityanath had then assured the company of lending all possible help for the purpose.

It was from here that India’s first Grand Prix (GP) motorcycle racing event was set in motion.

Top officials from MotoGP’s had visited India in September last year to sign a seven-year MoU with Indian race promoters Fairstreet Sports (FSS) which has the same rights on behalf of MotoGP in India.

Sehgal said that the event on the international level will further establish the identity of UP as a modern and progressive state at the global level.

“Hospitality and tourism sector will get a boost. The presence of around 276 brands of the world at the event level will attract investors towards the possibilities of UP,” he said.

During the event, ODOP (One District, One Product) gift hampers will be given to the guests from all over the world. This will result in branding of the ambitious scheme of the state government, Sehgal said.

–IANS

amita/shb/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Gita Press declines cash reward for Gandhi Peace Award
Next article
'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Manisha Rani kisses Jad Hadid on the cheek
This May Also Interest You
News

Pragati Mishra of 'UP-65' listened to its audio book version at bedtime for prep

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Manisha Rani kisses Jad Hadid on the cheek

Health & Lifestyle

Gita Press declines cash reward for Gandhi Peace Award

News

Blockbuster International Collaboration Alert: T-Series brings together Tiger Shroff, Zahrah S Khan, Edward Maya, and Tanishk Bagchi to Mesmerize Fans with Love Stereo Again!

Technology

Short-video platform Moj to bring Dolby Vision in its app

Technology

Chinese display makers team up to invalidate Samsung OLED patent: Report

Health & Lifestyle

Gandhi Peace Prize for Gita Press: Congress says it is a 'travesty'

Health & Lifestyle

Oral probiotic may help treat dry eye disease: Study

Health & Lifestyle

'School kids highly vulnerable to fancy vaping gizmos', say mothers while discussing 'Ideas for an Addiction Free India'

Health & Lifestyle

UK scientists create new human embryo model with heartbeat

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani kisses Jad Hadid

News

Kajol talks about toughest choices she had to make

News

Sikandar Kher shares pic with Varun Dhawan from 'Citadel' sets in Serbia

News

Sriram Raghavan wants to work on something 'challenging' with Ayushmann Khurrana

Health & Lifestyle

Living with SCD can be challenging to individuals, families: Doctors

Health & Lifestyle

Heavy drinkers get more impaired despite claims of higher tolerance: Study

News

Paresh Rawal, Adil Hussain-starrer ‘The Storyteller’ to open London Indian Film Festival on June 22

Technology

SpaceX deploys Indonesia's SATRIA-1 communications satellite in orbit

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US