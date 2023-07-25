scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

UTT Season 4: Jeet shocks India No.1 Harmeet; Bengaluru Smashers beat Goa Challengers

By Agency News Desk

Pune, July 25 (IANS) Rising star Jeet Chandra handed a shocking 2-1 defeat to India’s top-ranked men’s singles paddler Harmeet Desai as Bengaluru Smashers beat Goa Challengers 9-6 in Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) Season 4 at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex on Tuesday.

However, despite losing the tie, the Goa franchise qualified for the semifinals with 36 points. Bengaluru Smashers, who now have 35 points, will hope for favourable results in the remaining ties of Season 4.

Jeet made a positive start as he startled the Surat-based paddler with his firepower to win the first game 11-7 and carried forward the momentum in the following game as well. The Indian paddler used swift movements and immaculate control to take the second game with the same scoreline.

The third game went in the favour of Harmeet through a golden point.

On the other hand, Manika Batra continued her scintillating form as she defeated T. Reeth Rishya, who recently stunned World No.28 Lily Zhang, 3-0 to register her fourth women’s singles victory in season 4 for Bengaluru Smashers.

India’s highest-ranked paddler went into attacking mode from the first serve and quickly took a big lead. She then wrapped up the game by 11-4 with a precise backhand. Manika used her reach and attacking powers to win the second game 11-5 and carried forward her momentum to clinch an 11-7 victory in the third game as well.

Earlier, Bengaluru Smashers’ Kirill Gerassimenko defeated the former World Championships silver medallist Alvaro Robles 2-1 in an exciting contest.

Robles began the first game brilliantly and showed immaculate precision to win it 11-3 before the Kazak paddler made a strong comeback and won the second game 11-8 to force the match into the decider. Kirill was at his very best in the third game as he played ferocious forehands on both flanks to clinch the decider 11-5 and the match.

In the third match (Mixed doubles) of the tie, Robles and Reeth defeated Manika and Kirill 2-1 to keep the Goa franchise alive in Season 4. The pair of Bengaluru Smashers took the first game 11-7 before Robles and Reeth came back to win the next two games 11-8 and 11-9.

In the last match of the tie, Goa Challengers’ Suthasini Sawettabut beat Natalia Bajor 2-1 (7-11, 11-5, 11-7) to secure her franchise’s place in the knockout stage of the league.

Tie result:

Goa Challengers lost to Bengaluru Smashers 6-9: Alvaro Robles lost to Kirill Gerassimenko 1-2 (11-3, 8-11, 5-11); Reeth Tennison lost to Manika Batra 0-3 (5-11, 5-11, 7-11); Alvaro/Reeth lost to Kirill/Manika 2-1 (7-11, 11-8, 11-9); Harmeet Desai lost to Jeet Chandra 1-2 (7-11, 7-11, 11-10); Suthasini Sawettabut lost to Natalia Bajor 2-1 (7-11, 11-5, 11-7).

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
World Aquatics C'ships: Lithuania's Meilutyte wins world title again after 10 years (Ld)
This May Also Interest You
Sports

World Aquatics C'ships: Lithuania's Meilutyte wins world title again after 10 years (Ld)

Technology

New placenta on a chip model to address preeclampsia in pregnancy

Technology

Covid can cause bone loss, higher fracture risk: Study

Sports

Football: AIFF announces Rahul Gupta as Best Referee for 2022-23 season

Sports

Zim Afro T10: Tim Seifert helps Durban Qalandars win thriller against Joburg Buffaloes

Technology

Cyberabad police suggest different logout times for IT firms to avoid gridlock

Sports

UTT Season 4: Manika continues to sparkle for Bengaluru Smashers v Goa Challengers

Sports

Ashes 2023: England will look back on this series as a lost opportunity, says Mark Butcher

Sports

Football: Nottingham Forest sign Sweden forward Anthony Elanga from Man United

News

‘Max, Min & Meowzaki’, ‘Lakadbaggha’ get Stuttgart Indian film fest top awards

Sports

BCCI announces fixtures for home matches against Australia, Afghanistan, England in 2023-24

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Contestants enter new magical garden abandoning all diplomacy

News

Zoe Saldana hopes her ‘Special Ops: Lioness’ is a spiritual successor to ‘Sicario’

Sports

Women's Football World Cup: Philippines shock New Zealand, Colombia down South Korea (roundup)

News

Films by Anna Kendrick, Michael Keaton, Ethan Hawke to premiere at TIFF amid strike

News

Tamannaah Bhatia clears air around her possession of '5th largest diamond in the world'

Sports

NorthEast United FC sign Spanish attacker Nestor Albiach ahead of 2023-24 season

Sports

Harmanpreet Kaur suspended for breach of ICC Code of Conduct in 3rd ODI against Bangladesh

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US