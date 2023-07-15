scorecardresearch
UTT: U Mumba TT make winning start in season 4

Pune, July 14 (IANS) U Mumba TT staged a stunning comeback to make a winning start in the Ultimate Table Tennis Season 4 as they beat Bengaluru Smashers in a tie that went down to the wire at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, here on Friday.

U Mumba TT defeated Bengaluru Smashers by 10-5 team points in an exciting tie of the Ultimate Table Tennis Season 4.

In the first match of the tie (Men’s Singles), World No.58 Kirill Gerassimenko upset World No. 18 Quadri Aruna by 2-1 to gain two crucial team points for his franchise. The Bengaluru paddler began the match with positive intent and played some precise shots to defeat Quadri by 11-3, 9-11, 11-8 in a thrilling contest.

Manika Batra played the second match of the tie (Women’s Singles). She beat Diya Chitale 2-1 to extend her franchise’s lead by 4-2 in the tie. The World No. 35 was in top gear from the start of the match and won it by 11-10, 7-11, 11-6 with her aggressive and creative net play.

However, U Mumba TT made a comeback in the third match of the tie (Mixed Doubles) as the pair of Manav Thakkar and Lily Zhang defeated Manika and Kirill by 2-1 (11-10, 10-11, 11-6) to reduce Bengaluru Smashers’ lead to 5-4.

Manav continued his top form in the fourth match of the tie (Men’s Singles) as he produced a scintillating performance against Sanil Shetty. He brushed Sanil aside by 3-0 (11-8, 11-3, 11-7) to bring U Mumba TT into the lead by 7-5 for the first time in the tie.

In the last match of the tie, Lily Zhang blanked Natalia Bajor by 3-0 (11-6, 11-5, 11-4) to give U Mumba TT a stunning victory.

